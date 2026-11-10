ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Liquor Trader's Video Of Laxmi Pujan With Pile Of Cash Hits 120 Million Views

Nagaur: A video showing a liquor businessman from Rajasthan's Nagaur performing Laxmi Pujan (worshipping Goddess Laxmi) amidst a large pile of cash during Diwali has gone viral on social media, garnering 120 million (12 crore) views so far. Several netizens have raised questions about the amount of cash and its source.

The trader, Subhash Thekedar, told ETV Bharat that he performs Lakshmi Pujan in this manner during every Diwali. "I own about 10 liquor shops and a petrol pump. Since banks remain closed during Diwali, the cash generated from the businesses is kept at home and used for the puja. It is subsequently deposited into the bank once they open," he said.

Thekedar asserted that he files tax returns regularly and has nothing to fear about. Regarding the sum of money visible in the viral video, he clarified that it was not worth crores of rupees, but rather a smaller amount kept for worship. "People are interpreting the video in different ways, based on their own perspectives," he added.

Thekedar further said he is associated with the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and frequently posts videos on social media. Asked about whether he intends to contest in elections, he replied that he had no such desire and simply shares videos related to his work.

"While my videos have gone viral on social media in the past, the specific one has gained far more popularity than expected. I expressed my gratitude to everyone who watched the video, which has reached around 120 million views," he said.