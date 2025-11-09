ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Liquor Businessman Gets Rs 1 Crore Extortion Note, Death Threat

Churu: Police in Rajasthan's Churu are trying to locate the whereabouts of a caller who has allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore from liquor businessman Kamal Ramsara and his son.

The caller identified himself as gangster Virendra Charan and demanded the amount. Ramsara and his family are in panic after receiving WhatsApp calls and voice messages from a mobile number from abroad. Based on the victim's complaint, Sadar police registered a case and began an investigation.

Based on the businessman's allegation, the police registered a case. Sadar Station officer Balwant said Ramsara, who is also Sarpanch representative, reported receiving a WhatsApp call from a foreign number on November 1.