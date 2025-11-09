Rajasthan Liquor Businessman Gets Rs 1 Crore Extortion Note, Death Threat
Kamal Ramsara also alleged the caller, who identified himself as gangster Virendra Charan, also threatened to kill his son, Aditya.
Churu: Police in Rajasthan's Churu are trying to locate the whereabouts of a caller who has allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore from liquor businessman Kamal Ramsara and his son.
The caller identified himself as gangster Virendra Charan and demanded the amount. Ramsara and his family are in panic after receiving WhatsApp calls and voice messages from a mobile number from abroad. Based on the victim's complaint, Sadar police registered a case and began an investigation.
Based on the businessman's allegation, the police registered a case. Sadar Station officer Balwant said Ramsara, who is also Sarpanch representative, reported receiving a WhatsApp call from a foreign number on November 1.
Later that evening, another 50-second voice message was sent via WhatsApp to the businessman. According to Ramsara, the caller, who identified himself as gangster Virendra Charan, threatened him and dared to kill unless the extortion demand was met.
According to the SHO, Kamal said in the FIR that he also received a call in January 2025 in the name of Virendra Charan, who threatened to kill him if he didn't pay the money. Ramasara also alleged that if he did not respond, the gangster threatened to kill his son, Aditya. Churu saw similar extortion cases earlier. Some property and travel owners had filed FIRs, alleging extortion demands from miscreants in Churu.
