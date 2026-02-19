ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Lift Plunges In Ajmer Hotel, Woman Hurt; Family Alleges Negligence

A woman sustained injuries when the hotel lift malfunctioned and fell from the upper floor. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Ajmer: A woman was seriously injured after a lift collapsed inside a hotel located in Ajay Nagar under the Ramganj police station area, Ajmer, Rajasthan.

The accident occurred while the woman was travelling from the second floor to the fourth floor. She was among several guests who were staying at the hotel for a wedding function. After the lift collapsed, the injured woman was immediately rushed to JLN Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Her family has accused the hotel management of negligence and plans to file a formal complaint. The injured woman, Barkha Jiyani, is a resident of Ajay Nagar.

According to her sister-in-law, Shipra, Barkha took the lift from the second floor to oversee wedding arrangements and deliver sweets to a relative. The lift was supposed to ascend to the fourth floor, but it suddenly plunged downward during her ride.

Shipra alleged that the hotel management had taken no action, even after the family had complained to them a day earlier that the lift had malfunctioned.

Family Demands Action