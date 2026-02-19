Rajasthan: Lift Plunges In Ajmer Hotel, Woman Hurt; Family Alleges Negligence
A woman was seriously injured after a hotel lift fell in Ajmer’s Ajay Nagar during a wedding function.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Ajmer: A woman was seriously injured after a lift collapsed inside a hotel located in Ajay Nagar under the Ramganj police station area, Ajmer, Rajasthan.
The accident occurred while the woman was travelling from the second floor to the fourth floor. She was among several guests who were staying at the hotel for a wedding function. After the lift collapsed, the injured woman was immediately rushed to JLN Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.
Her family has accused the hotel management of negligence and plans to file a formal complaint. The injured woman, Barkha Jiyani, is a resident of Ajay Nagar.
According to her sister-in-law, Shipra, Barkha took the lift from the second floor to oversee wedding arrangements and deliver sweets to a relative. The lift was supposed to ascend to the fourth floor, but it suddenly plunged downward during her ride.
Shipra alleged that the hotel management had taken no action, even after the family had complained to them a day earlier that the lift had malfunctioned.
Family Demands Action
The family claims no help was provided after the accident and that Barkha had to be rescued by breaking open the lift door before being taken to the hospital.
Barkha reportedly sustained serious injuries to her hands and legs. Shipra said guests were not informed of any technical fault with the lift. The family has informed the police and demanded strict action against the hotel authorities.
Police Inspection And Statement
After the incident was reported, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shivkumar from Ramganj police station reached the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection.
According to ASI Shivkumar, Barkha was alone in the lift when it suddenly dropped instead of moving upward. Bystanders broke open the lift gate and rescued her. He confirmed that doctors are treating her at the hospital.
The officer stated that the police will register a case against the hotel management once they receive a written complaint from the family and will take further action accordingly.
