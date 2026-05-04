Rajasthan: Fearing Poor Preparation For NEET UG Exam, Kota Student Fakes Kidnapping Using AI
A Kota student, fearing NEET UG, faked his own kidnapping with an AI video. Police quickly solved the case and provided counselling.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST
Kota: The country’s largest medical entrance exam, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG), was conducted on Sunday. On the same day in Kota, Rajasthan, another incident came to light: A student staged his own kidnapping as a drama because he had not studied properly.
In this case, he also created a fake video using Artificial Intelligence (AI). This video increased the challenges for the police, but within a short time, the police solved the entire matter.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Women’s Research) Niyati Sharma said that the student had been living in Kota for the past two years, preparing for the NEET UG medical entrance exam. He was not attending any coaching institute but was doing self-study.
On Sunday, along with other students, he also had an exam, but instead, he made a video of his own kidnapping and uploaded it to social media. The family members learned about this. The police took immediate action and started searching for the student.
Within a few hours, using technical investigation, the police located and recovered the minor. After speaking with the student, he revealed that he did not want to take the NEET UG exam, so he created a fake video with AI and made it go viral on social media. In this matter, the student’s parents have been called to Kota. After adequate counselling, the boy will be handed over to his family.
SP Issued Strict Monitoring Instructions
Kota City SP Tejaswini Gautam had already instructed hostel operators to strictly monitor students ahead of the NEET UG exam. The SP called all hostel operators for a meeting, where she said that lunch and dinner should be shared with the children.
If any signs of mental stress are noticed in the children, the police should be informed and those students should also be given counselling. President of the Kota Hostel Association, Naveen Mittal, said that they have also issued an SOP for all hostel operators.
Everyone has been told to be present at the hostel during lunch and dinner times and to check in on the students’ well-being. Attendance should also be taken at night so that any signs of stress on the children’s faces can be recognised.
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