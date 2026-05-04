ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Fearing Poor Preparation For NEET UG Exam, Kota Student Fakes Kidnapping Using AI

Kota: The country’s largest medical entrance exam, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG), was conducted on Sunday. On the same day in Kota, Rajasthan, another incident came to light: A student staged his own kidnapping as a drama because he had not studied properly.

In this case, he also created a fake video using Artificial Intelligence (AI). This video increased the challenges for the police, but within a short time, the police solved the entire matter.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Women’s Research) Niyati Sharma said that the student had been living in Kota for the past two years, preparing for the NEET UG medical entrance exam. He was not attending any coaching institute but was doing self-study.

On Sunday, along with other students, he also had an exam, but instead, he made a video of his own kidnapping and uploaded it to social media. The family members learned about this. The police took immediate action and started searching for the student.

Within a few hours, using technical investigation, the police located and recovered the minor. After speaking with the student, he revealed that he did not want to take the NEET UG exam, so he created a fake video with AI and made it go viral on social media. In this matter, the student’s parents have been called to Kota. After adequate counselling, the boy will be handed over to his family.