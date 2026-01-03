Jaisalmer Police Constable Found Dead In Govt Quarters, Suicide Suspected
Mystery shrouds the death of a Police Constable who was found dead in his quarters after colleagues broke open the door when he didn't respond.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Jaisalmer: A Police Constable posted at the Jaisalmer Police Lines in Rajasthan was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his government quarters on Saturday morning. Preliminary information from police suggests that the Constable died by suicide.
Deceased Narendra Meena (30), a Constable from the 2015 batch, hailed from Sawai Madhopur but was currently posted at the Police Lines in Jaisalmer.
According to police, Narendra Meena was alone in the government quarters, as his family had gone to Sawai Madhopur. Meena's colleagues became suspicious when he did not come out of his quarters in the morning. They knocked on the door several times, but received no response. The police personnel were forced to break open the door, only to find Meena lying dead inside.
Following the incident, senior officials reached the spot at around 10 AM and the government quarters was sealed.
A forensic team was later called for an on-spot investigation and evidence collection. Police also seized the Constable's service revolver. Officials, however, said no suicide note was recovered from his room.
Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide but the reason behind is yet to be ascertained. "Preliminary investigation suggests there is no involvement of any outsider. The case is being investigated from all angles," the official said.
Police sources said Meena's family has been informed. The post-mortem examination and further legal formalities will be carried out after the family members arrive.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24x7) – or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
Read More: