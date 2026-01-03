ETV Bharat / state

Jaisalmer Police Constable Found Dead In Govt Quarters, Suicide Suspected

Jaisalmer: A Police Constable posted at the Jaisalmer Police Lines in Rajasthan was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his government quarters on Saturday morning. Preliminary information from police suggests that the Constable died by suicide.

Deceased Narendra Meena (30), a Constable from the 2015 batch, hailed from Sawai Madhopur but was currently posted at the Police Lines in Jaisalmer.

According to police, Narendra Meena was alone in the government quarters, as his family had gone to Sawai Madhopur. Meena's colleagues became suspicious when he did not come out of his quarters in the morning. They knocked on the door several times, but received no response. The police personnel were forced to break open the door, only to find Meena lying dead inside.

Following the incident, senior officials reached the spot at around 10 AM and the government quarters was sealed.