Rajasthan: Jaipur Police Arrest Youth With Five Illegal Pistols Under ‘Operation Aag’
Acting on informer input, a special police team detained a suspect and recovered firearms, registering a case under the Arms Act and BNS provisions.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Jaipur: Jaipur Police’s ‘Operation Aag’ against illegal weapons trade is underway. Earlier today, a special team of the commissionerate, along with local police, carried out a major operation in the Mahesh Nagar police station area and arrested a young man with illegal firearms.
Police seized five illegal pistols, 29 cartridges and two empty magazines from his possession. Special Commissioner (Operations) Rahul Prakash said the Crime Special Team (CST) arrested Nishant Umesh Panhale from the Mahesh Nagar area. Panhale is a resident of Shevgaon in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.
Prakash added that the commissionerate’s special team has been gathering information on illegal arms trade, active gangs, hardcore criminals, and those involved in robbery and dacoity incidents in Jaipur city, and is taking action accordingly.
Information Received From An Informer
The CST received a tip-off that a youth was carrying illegal weapons. Acting on the intelligence developed, the CST conducted a joint operation with the Mahesh Nagar police.
The suspect, who was standing near a public toilet close to the Sultan Nagar high-tension line area in Mahesh Nagar, was searched. During the search, police recovered five illegal pistols, two empty magazines, and 29 cartridges.
Possibility of key revelations during interrogation: Police said a case has been registered against the accused at Mahesh Nagar police station under sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He is being interrogated about the illegal arms supply network. Officials believe that questioning may lead to important disclosures regarding the illegal weapons trade.
