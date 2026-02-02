ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Jaipur Police Arrest Youth With Five Illegal Pistols Under ‘Operation Aag’

Jaipur: Jaipur Police’s ‘Operation Aag’ against illegal weapons trade is underway. Earlier today, a special team of the commissionerate, along with local police, carried out a major operation in the Mahesh Nagar police station area and arrested a young man with illegal firearms.

Police seized five illegal pistols, 29 cartridges and two empty magazines from his possession. Special Commissioner (Operations) Rahul Prakash said the Crime Special Team (CST) arrested Nishant Umesh Panhale from the Mahesh Nagar area. Panhale is a resident of Shevgaon in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

Prakash added that the commissionerate’s special team has been gathering information on illegal arms trade, active gangs, hardcore criminals, and those involved in robbery and dacoity incidents in Jaipur city, and is taking action accordingly.

Information Received From An Informer