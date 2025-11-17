ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Jaipur BLO Dies by Suicide Alleging Extreme SIR Work Pressure

Jaipur: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) and government schoolteacher in Jaipur, Rajasthan, died by suicide on Sunday (November 16), allegedly due to intense pressure related to voter list duties under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state.

The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Mukesh Jangid, taught at the Government Primary School in Nahri ka Bas and had also been assigned BLO responsibilities.

According to Bindayaka SHO Vinod Verma, Jangid allegedly jumped in front of a train on the Jaipur-Phulera railway track near the Bindayaka crossing.

Police recovered a note in which he reportedly mentioned work pressure, mental stress, and potential suspension from his supervisor. Authorities handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem, and registered a case of abetment to suicide based on the note’s contents.

Jangid lived in Dharmpura village in Kalwar, and his brother Gajanand stated that he had good relations with his family.

The incident has raised concerns among teachers and government employees, with some citing a connection between the requirements during the ongoing revision of the electoral roll and the challenges faced by field functionaries.