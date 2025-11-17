Rajasthan: Jaipur BLO Dies by Suicide Alleging Extreme SIR Work Pressure
A BLO in Jaipur died by suicide amid SIR work pressure; teachers protested, citing workload and requesting relief from administrative duties.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 12:55 PM IST
Jaipur: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) and government schoolteacher in Jaipur, Rajasthan, died by suicide on Sunday (November 16), allegedly due to intense pressure related to voter list duties under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state.
The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Mukesh Jangid, taught at the Government Primary School in Nahri ka Bas and had also been assigned BLO responsibilities.
According to Bindayaka SHO Vinod Verma, Jangid allegedly jumped in front of a train on the Jaipur-Phulera railway track near the Bindayaka crossing.
Police recovered a note in which he reportedly mentioned work pressure, mental stress, and potential suspension from his supervisor. Authorities handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem, and registered a case of abetment to suicide based on the note’s contents.
Jangid lived in Dharmpura village in Kalwar, and his brother Gajanand stated that he had good relations with his family.
The incident has raised concerns among teachers and government employees, with some citing a connection between the requirements during the ongoing revision of the electoral roll and the challenges faced by field functionaries.
Vipin Prakash Sharma, state general secretary of the Akhil Rajasthan Rajya Karmachari Sanyukt Mahasangh and president of the Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Teachers' Association, stated that state, district, and subdivisional officials are trying to score brownie points by garnering the highest number of SIR registrations, putting an excessive burden on BLOs.
He noted that authorities should prioritise quality, instead of focusing solely on numbers.
Sharma commented on the administrative pressure cited in the case. He stated that a memorandum would be submitted to the Chief Minister, requesting relief for BLOs.
As half-yearly examinations approach and schools face teacher shortages, he warned that additional administrative workloads will inevitably harm children’s education.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read: