Rajasthan ITBP Constable Dies By Suicide In Uttarakhand; Attempted To Take Life Seven Months Ago

Mussoorie: A 38-year-old constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who was posted in the Pithoragarh unit, allegedly died by suicide in his residential room in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie on Tuesday, police said.

Mussoorie Police said they were informed about the incident by the ITBP Academy, Mussoorie. The deceased, identified as Chetram Meena, hailed from Bhaubta village in Baswa of Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Mussoorie police station, Devendra Chauhan, said constable Chetram Meena was originally posted in unit 14 of Pithoragarh but he was currently on duty at ITBP Mussoorie.

On information, a police team arrived at the scene and photographed and videographed the incident. The body was transported to the Sub-District Hospital, Mussoorie, for completing further legal procedures.