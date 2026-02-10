Rajasthan ITBP Constable Dies By Suicide In Uttarakhand; Attempted To Take Life Seven Months Ago
The constable, Chetram Meena, underwent treatment and counselling after he attempted to take life in Pithoragarh in July 2025.
Mussoorie: A 38-year-old constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who was posted in the Pithoragarh unit, allegedly died by suicide in his residential room in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie on Tuesday, police said.
Mussoorie Police said they were informed about the incident by the ITBP Academy, Mussoorie. The deceased, identified as Chetram Meena, hailed from Bhaubta village in Baswa of Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Mussoorie police station, Devendra Chauhan, said constable Chetram Meena was originally posted in unit 14 of Pithoragarh but he was currently on duty at ITBP Mussoorie.
On information, a police team arrived at the scene and photographed and videographed the incident. The body was transported to the Sub-District Hospital, Mussoorie, for completing further legal procedures.
The SHO said that the ITBP officials had informed the police that the deceased constable had arrived on duty in Mussoorie from Pithoragarh around two months ago. The officials also informed that constable Chetram Meena had attempted suicide in Pithoragarh in July 2025, after which he received treatment and counseling, he said. Further investigations are underway, he added.
Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the case is being probed from every angle. The constable's family has been informed, they added.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
