ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Intelligence Busts Major Espionage Ring; IAF Staff Arrested In Assam Over Spying For Pakistan

Jaipur: In a major operation, Rajasthan Intelligence has busted a large espionage network active within the country with the arrest of a staff at the Air Force Station in Chabua, Assam, on charges of spying for Pakistan. Police said the accused was transmitting sensitive information related to the Indian Air Force to handlers in Pakistan.

Additional director general of police(Intelligence), Prafulla Kumar, said the plot was unravelled in January with the arrest of Jhabararam, a resident of Jaisalmer. During the interrogation and the subsequent investigation, the name of another suspect—Sumit Kumar—surfaced. He was found to be in constant contact with Pakistani intelligence agencies.

In connection with this case, the accused was arrested on Sunday in a case registered at the Special Police Station, Jaipur (Rajasthan), under various sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and the BNS, 2023.

Passed info to handlers via social media