Rajasthan Intelligence Busts Major Espionage Ring; IAF Staff Arrested In Assam Over Spying For Pakistan
Investigation began with the arrest of a suspect in January 2026, which led to the identification of Sumit Kumar (36), a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
Jaipur: In a major operation, Rajasthan Intelligence has busted a large espionage network active within the country with the arrest of a staff at the Air Force Station in Chabua, Assam, on charges of spying for Pakistan. Police said the accused was transmitting sensitive information related to the Indian Air Force to handlers in Pakistan.
Additional director general of police(Intelligence), Prafulla Kumar, said the plot was unravelled in January with the arrest of Jhabararam, a resident of Jaisalmer. During the interrogation and the subsequent investigation, the name of another suspect—Sumit Kumar—surfaced. He was found to be in constant contact with Pakistani intelligence agencies.
In connection with this case, the accused was arrested on Sunday in a case registered at the Special Police Station, Jaipur (Rajasthan), under various sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and the BNS, 2023.
Passed info to handlers via social media
The investigation revealed that the accused, Sumit Kumar (36)—a resident of Lahurpar of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and currently employed as an MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) at the Air Force Station at Chabua in Assam’s Dibrugarh, used to gather confidential information related to the Air Force Station and shared it with Pakistani handlers via social media. Acting in a joint operation with Air Force Intelligence (New Delhi), the Rajasthan Police’s Intelligence Branch team took the accused into custody at Chabua.
During a joint interrogation conducted by various intelligence agencies, the accused admitted that he had been in contact with Pakistan’s ISI since 2023 and used to share sensitive information in exchange for monetary payments. Besides the Air Force Station in Chabua, the accused had shared critical information regarding other military bases, including the Air Force Station in Nal district of Bikaner.
Information provided on fighter jets and missile systems
This information included the locations of fighter aircraft, details regarding missile systems, and confidential data of officers and staff members. Furthermore, the accused said he assisted Pakistani handlers in creating social media accounts using mobile numbers issued in his own name. Send feedback