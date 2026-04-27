ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Innovator Builds Portable Wind Turbine, Powers Homes In 50 Countries, Assures Reduced Electricity Bills

Barmer: In the dry deserts of Rajasthan, where power cuts are a routinely regular phenomenon, a young innovator from Barmer has found a solution to a persistent problem which has been accepted and appreciated globally. This is Dungar Singh Sodha for you, the man who innovated a portable wind turbine that is lighting up homes, farms and institutions across India and in more than 50 countries around the world.

Hailing from Sankhali village in Barmer district, Dungar Singh’s journey began when he saw large windmills installed at his maternal family’s place during the devastating floods of 2006. Many areas were without electricity for days, exposing the vulnerability of remote desert communities. A question got seeded in his mind as to why clean energy could not be made affordable and accessible for ordinary households.

Despite limited formal education, Dungar immersed himself in research, studying YouTube tutorials, academic papers and technical resources from universities. It took him years of persistence to finally come up with a compact, portable wind turbine designed specifically for low-wind regions like Rajasthan.

"Priced at around Rs 50,000, the one-kilowatt turbine can be installed on rooftops, balconies and open spaces. It can generate between 10 and 20 units of electricity daily under favourable wind conditions. If operated for 10 hours, it can generate up to approximately 300 units of electricity per month. It connects directly to an inverter and can reduce electricity bills to a large extent," explains Dungar.

Starting with an investment of just Rs 50,000 and no office of his own, Dungar built his early prototypes using aluminium sheets and discarded fan blades.