ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan IB Officer Murder: Jhalawar Court Enhances Sentence Of Deceased's Wife, Co-accused To Life Imprisonment

Anita Meena, the wife and one of the accused in IB officer's murder, with a policewoman. ( ETV Bharat )

Jhalawar: The district's Special SC/ST Court has sentenced two accused involved in the 2018 murder case of IB Officer Chetan Prakash to life imprisonment. Upon rehearing the matter, the special judge enhanced the sentences of the two accused—Anita Meena and Santosh Nirmal—from 14 years of rigorous imprisonment to life imprisonment.

Additionally, a fine of ₹1 lakh has been imposed on each of the two accused. Public prosecutor Mahesh Patidar said during the trial, which lasted nearly seven years, the prosecution presented 76 witnesses and submitted 132 documents to the court.

Based on these documents, the court had previously sentenced murder accused Praveen Rathore and Shahrukh to life imprisonment, while sentencing the IB officer's wife, Anita Meena, and Santosh Nirmal to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment. The judge had acquitted one accused, Farhan, in the case. Fines of ₹1 lakh each were also imposed on Praveen Rathore and Shahrukh.

Patidar explained that Anita Meena and Santosh Nirmal, who were serving 14-year sentences, had appealed to the High Court seeking a reduction in their sentences and bail. Simultaneously, the Rajasthan government appealed for an enhancement of their sentences.

The High Court accepted the state's appeal and reheard the case regarding the murder charges. The High Court held that the sentences originally awarded to the two accused were inadequate given the charges and the available evidence.

Consequently, the High Court remanded the matter back to the Jhalawar SC/ST Court for a rehearing. The public prosecutor said that on Thursday, the sentences of both accused were enhanced from 14 years to life imprisonment. A fine of ₹1 lakh has also been imposed on each of them.