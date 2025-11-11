ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan IAS Officer Files Plaint Against Bureaucrat Hubby For 'Torture, Harassment'

Jaipur: A woman IAS officer posted in Jaipur has filed a case against her husband, also an IAS officer, at the SMS Hospital Outpost Police Station for alleged torture and harassment. A case has been registered on it, and the allegations are being investigated by the police.

SMS Hospital Outpost Police Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar Sharma said, "Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 85, 308(2), 127(2), 140(3), 61(2) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Adhiniyam (BNSS), 2023, Sections 66, 66C, and 66D of the Information Technology Act. The case is being investigated by ACP Shrimanlal Meena."