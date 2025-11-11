ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan IAS Officer Files Plaint Against Bureaucrat Hubby For 'Torture, Harassment'

Bharti Dixit, a 2014-batch IAS officer, said Ashish Modi, of the same batch, lured her into a marriage trap by exploiting her emotionally vulnerable state.

The Jaipur police commissionerate.
The Jaipur police commissionerate. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 11, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
Jaipur: A woman IAS officer posted in Jaipur has filed a case against her husband, also an IAS officer, at the SMS Hospital Outpost Police Station for alleged torture and harassment. A case has been registered on it, and the allegations are being investigated by the police.

SMS Hospital Outpost Police Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar Sharma said, "Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 85, 308(2), 127(2), 140(3), 61(2) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Adhiniyam (BNSS), 2023, Sections 66, 66C, and 66D of the Information Technology Act. The case is being investigated by ACP Shrimanlal Meena."

Sharma said Bharti Dixit, 2014-batch IAS officer, has filed a complaint against her husband, Ashish Modi, belonging to the same batch. "Dixit has levelled serious allegations of mental and physical violence, intimidation, confinement, threats, illegal access to government data, hacking of phones and electronic devices, and surveillance through cameras in the house," he added.

Sharma further informed that Dixit has mentioned in her complaint that she was lured into a marriage trap by taking advantage of her emotionally vulnerable state and was continuously intimidated after that. She also received threats that her father and the entire family would be killed. An attempt was also made to connect the mobile with two other devices to gain access to confidential government files, he added.

TAGGED:

CONJUGAL DISPUTE
BNSS
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY ACT
SMS HOSPITAL OUTPOST PS
RAJASTHAN BUREAUCRACY

