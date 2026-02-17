Rajasthan House Adjourned Five Times Amid Din Over 'Gaumata' Status To Cow
Animal Husbandry and Gopalan Minister Joraram Kumawat said that the state government will study rules and regulations under which other states have accorded the status.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Jaipur: Heated exchanges between MLAs of the ruling party and the opposition Congress over the cow slaughtering led to the adjournment of the Rajasthan legislative Assembly five times on Tuesday. BJP MLA Balmukundacharya raised the issue of illegal transportation and slaughtering of bovines during the Question Hour and asked the government whether it intends to give cows the status of "Gaumata" like some other states.
To this, Animal Husbandry and Gopalan Minister Joraram Kumawat said the state government will study rules and regulations under which other states have accorded the status. "The government is fully dedicated to cow conservation and cow service. His (Acharya's) question is whether the government is considering granting the cow the status of Rajya Mata (state mother). Currently, no such proposal is under consideration," Kumawat added.
The minister said Rajasthan currently has a strict law under which cases are being registered against those involved in the illegal transportation and slaughtering of bovines.
Amid this, Opposition Tika Ram Jully said it is a serious issue, as a cow was recently slaughtered at Hingonia Gaushala in Jaipur, in which a BJP worker's name was involved, and party MLAs are making an effort to shield him. "The state government should make clear its stand on the issue and what action will be taken," Jully said, accusing the government of not clarifying whether it will give Gaumata status to cows.
This led to a verbal spat between the legislators of both parties. As the Congress legislators prepared to raise placards, Speaker Vasudev Devnani objected to it, saying it was a well-planned strategy to disrupt House proceedings. Soon, the entire House was witness to an uproar.
BJP MLA Gopal Sharma stood up without permission and started speaking loudly before being asked by the Speaker to sit down. When he refused, Devnani asked Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg to make him sit down. The Speaker objected to the conduct of the ruling party MLAs and asked them to sit in their respective seats. When the disruption continued, he adjourned the House for 20 minutes.
However, when the Zero Hour began, Congress MLAs proceeded to the Well shouting slogans, following which chairperson Sandeep Sharma adjourned the Assembly again for 30 minutes. When the House resumed, the din continued, and it was adjourned for a third time for 30 minutes.
Even after this, when the House resumed, the uproar over the issue refused to die down, forcing the chairperson to adjourn the House for the fourth time, followed by the fifth adjournment till 5 pm.
To end the logjam, both the ruling and opposition MLAs met the Speaker in his chamber, where Congress legislators objected to the conduct of BJP MLA Sharma, who reached the opposition benches while raising the issue.
During Question Hour, the government was asked to respond to various issues of public interest. MLA Vikas Chaudhary raised questions regarding the traffic situation in the Kishangarh urban area, while Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham said challans are being issued for violations, entry of outside vehicles into the city is controlled, provision of Rs 33 crore has been made for the Patan-Kishangarh bypass, 10 cameras have been installed between Dudu and Kishangarh, and traffic signals have been repaired. Jully demanded a clear timeline and a concrete traffic plan from the government.
In response to MLA Rajendra's question about the delay in road construction in the Mahwa area, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said 22 pending works are to be completed by June 30. MLA Rupinder Singh Kunnar asked about the increase in beds at the Padampur Community Health Centre in Sri Ganganagar. In reply, Health Minister Gajendra Singh said the process of increasing the number of beds from 30 to 50 is underway, and the hospital will be upgraded for Rs 6.08 crore. He also assured the availability of a gynaecologist.
To MLA Anil Kumar Katara's question on the upgradation of the Simalwara court, Minister Jogaram Patel said the magistrate position is vacant, and the High Court will be requested to appoint a judge.
