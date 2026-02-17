ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan House Adjourned Five Times Amid Din Over 'Gaumata' Status To Cow

Jaipur: Heated exchanges between MLAs of the ruling party and the opposition Congress over the cow slaughtering led to the adjournment of the Rajasthan legislative Assembly five times on Tuesday. BJP MLA Balmukundacharya raised the issue of illegal transportation and slaughtering of bovines during the Question Hour and asked the government whether it intends to give cows the status of "Gaumata" like some other states.

To this, Animal Husbandry and Gopalan Minister Joraram Kumawat said the state government will study rules and regulations under which other states have accorded the status. "The government is fully dedicated to cow conservation and cow service. His (Acharya's) question is whether the government is considering granting the cow the status of Rajya Mata (state mother). Currently, no such proposal is under consideration," Kumawat added.

The minister said Rajasthan currently has a strict law under which cases are being registered against those involved in the illegal transportation and slaughtering of bovines.

Amid this, Opposition Tika Ram Jully said it is a serious issue, as a cow was recently slaughtered at Hingonia Gaushala in Jaipur, in which a BJP worker's name was involved, and party MLAs are making an effort to shield him. "The state government should make clear its stand on the issue and what action will be taken," Jully said, accusing the government of not clarifying whether it will give Gaumata status to cows.

This led to a verbal spat between the legislators of both parties. As the Congress legislators prepared to raise placards, Speaker Vasudev Devnani objected to it, saying it was a well-planned strategy to disrupt House proceedings. Soon, the entire House was witness to an uproar.

BJP MLA Gopal Sharma stood up without permission and started speaking loudly before being asked by the Speaker to sit down. When he refused, Devnani asked Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg to make him sit down. The Speaker objected to the conduct of the ruling party MLAs and asked them to sit in their respective seats. When the disruption continued, he adjourned the House for 20 minutes.