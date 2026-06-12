Rajasthan: Hospital Contractual Worker Dies By Suicide
Reports indicated the victim had been serving at the hospital on a contract basis and was distressed by the recent termination of contractual staff services.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Jaipur: Deepak Charwal, a contractual nursing staff member at the Women's Hospital attached to SMS Medical College, died by suicide on Friday.
Reports indicated that Deepak had been serving at the hospital on a contract basis for the past few years and was deeply distressed by the recent decision to terminate the services of contractual staff.
Earlier in the day, contractual workers had staged a protest following the termination decision, after which Deepak went home and took his own life. When some of his colleagues went to his room and found the door locked, they broke it open to discover him lying unconscious. He was rushed to the SMS Hospital but passed away during treatment.
Subsequently, a large number of angry nursing staff gathered at the hospital and raised slogans in protest. The staff demanded the withdrawal of the termination decision and appropriate assistance for the deceased's family.
Nursing staff member Jitendra Katara said that around 150 contractual workers had been relieved of their duties at the Women's Hospital just a few days ago. Deepak was suffering from mental stress due to the fear of losing his job and growing anxiety about his future.
Katara said notices had also been issued to terminate the services of approximately 200 contractual employees at JK Lone Hospital, a move that has sparked widespread anger and discontent among the contractual workforce.
Also Read:
How Suman Didi Helped Free Thousands Of Children From Labour, Trafficking And Abuse In Rajasthan
3 Women Labourers From Bihar Die As Under Construction Building Collapses In Rajasthan
Tile Worker’s Son In Rajasthan Cracks JEE Advanced, Set To Become First IIT Student In Family