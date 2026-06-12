ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Hospital Contractual Worker Dies By Suicide

Jaipur: Deepak Charwal, a contractual nursing staff member at the Women's Hospital attached to SMS Medical College, died by suicide on Friday.

Reports indicated that Deepak had been serving at the hospital on a contract basis for the past few years and was deeply distressed by the recent decision to terminate the services of contractual staff.

Earlier in the day, contractual workers had staged a protest following the termination decision, after which Deepak went home and took his own life. When some of his colleagues went to his room and found the door locked, they broke it open to discover him lying unconscious. He was rushed to the SMS Hospital but passed away during treatment.