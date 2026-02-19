Rajasthan Horror Killings: Pregnant Woman Found Dead In Pond, Toddler Missing; Accused Held
The victim, who was identified as Priyanka Rawat was a resident of Chak Hirat village and eight to nine months pregnant.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST|
Updated : February 19, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Rajsamand: The police have achieved a breakthrough in the double murder case in Kushalpura village of Rajsamand district of Rajasthan with the arrest of a man who allegedly murdered a 22-year-old pregnant woman and her two-year-old son before dumping their bodies.
The pregnant woman’s body was found in a pond after a massive search operation though the police are yet to find the body of her two-year-old son. The search is, however, still on in the nearby forest, said police. The victim, who was identified as Priyanka Rawat was a resident of Chak Hirat village and eight to nine months pregnant.
District Superintendent of Police Mamta Gupta said she had gone missing along with her two-year-old son, Aryan, on February 11. Earlier, police swung into action after her family filed a missing person report at the Bhim police station on February 12.
Priyanka's husband works as a cook at a hotel in Pali district. Upon receiving the news of their disappearance, he returned home and, along with the family, searched for them for eight days. The SP further informed that upon close examination of Priyanka's call details, it was revealed that she was in contact with a person named Govind Singh. Gupta, however, did not reveal any details on Govind whith whom the deceased woman had last contacted before she went missing.
The police detained Govind, who confessed to the murder and told police that he had killed the woman and thrown her body into the pond, while hiding the child's body in the forest. Acting on the information, Rajsamand district superintendent of police Mamta Gupta led a police team to the scene. The motive of the murder is not clear to the police.
Additional forces have also been deployed from Devgarh and Diwar police stations to Kushalpura. With the help of an SDRF team, police conducted a search operation and recovered the woman's body from the pond. Priyanka’s in-laws said they found gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs of rupees missing along with Priyanka.
According to them, the missing jewellery belonged to the deceased woman, her sister-in-law, and mother-in-law. Gupta said police are investigating every aspect of the case thoroughly. While the prime suspect is in custody, several questions remain under investigation.
Police are investigating to know the exact nature of the relationship between Priyanka and Govind Singh. Again, it’s not clear whether the accused acted alone or had taken the help of others in the murder and transport of the bodies. Also, the police are trying to locate the place where the murder took place, and how the bodies were transported to the pond and forest.
