Rajasthan Horror Killings: Pregnant Woman Found Dead In Pond, Toddler Missing; Accused Held

Rajsamand: The police have achieved a breakthrough in the double murder case in Kushalpura village of Rajsamand district of Rajasthan with the arrest of a man who allegedly murdered a 22-year-old pregnant woman and her two-year-old son before dumping their bodies.

The pregnant woman’s body was found in a pond after a massive search operation though the police are yet to find the body of her two-year-old son. The search is, however, still on in the nearby forest, said police. The victim, who was identified as Priyanka Rawat was a resident of Chak Hirat village and eight to nine months pregnant.

District Superintendent of Police Mamta Gupta said she had gone missing along with her two-year-old son, Aryan, on February 11. Earlier, police swung into action after her family filed a missing person report at the Bhim police station on February 12.

Priyanka's husband works as a cook at a hotel in Pali district. Upon receiving the news of their disappearance, he returned home and, along with the family, searched for them for eight days. The SP further informed that upon close examination of Priyanka's call details, it was revealed that she was in contact with a person named Govind Singh. Gupta, however, did not reveal any details on Govind whith whom the deceased woman had last contacted before she went missing.