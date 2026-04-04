Rajasthan High Court Upholds Cancellation Of SI Recruitment 2021, Removes Remarks Against RPSC Officials
The single-judge bench had cancelled the recruitment on August 28, following which private parties challenged the order before the division bench.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has upheld a single-judge bench order cancelling the SI Recruitment-2021. However, the court struck down the portion of the earlier order in which adverse remarks were made against the then chairman and members of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, and where the functioning of the commission was taken up suo motu.
The division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sangeeta Sharma passed the order while disposing of appeals filed by the state government and other parties. The bench had reserved its verdict on January 19, 2026 after hearing arguments from all sides.
The single-judge bench had cancelled the recruitment on August 28, 2025 following which private parties challenged the order before the division bench. On September 8, 2025, the division bench had granted an interim stay on the cancellation.
Subsequently, the matter reached the Supreme Court of India, which restrained authorities from giving field postings to selected candidates and directed the High Court’s division bench to deliver its verdict within three months. During this period, the Rajasthan government also filed an appeal challenging the single bench’s order, while the then chairman and members of the commission sought removal of the adverse remarks made against them in the judgment.
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