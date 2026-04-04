ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan High Court Upholds Cancellation Of SI Recruitment 2021, Removes Remarks Against RPSC Officials

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has upheld a single-judge bench order cancelling the SI Recruitment-2021. However, the court struck down the portion of the earlier order in which adverse remarks were made against the then chairman and members of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, and where the functioning of the commission was taken up suo motu.

The division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sangeeta Sharma passed the order while disposing of appeals filed by the state government and other parties. The bench had reserved its verdict on January 19, 2026 after hearing arguments from all sides.