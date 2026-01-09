ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan High Court Summons IO In Cricketer Yash Dayal Minor Rape Case

After hearing both sides of the case, the Rajasthan High court ordered the investigating officer of the case to appear before it. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has summoned the investigating officer in the case of the alleged rape of a minor by cricketer Yash Dayal on January 19. Justice Praveer Bhatnagar's single-judge bench issued this order while hearing Yash Dayal's anticipatory bail application.

The anticipatory bail application stated that the victim claims the incident occurred in Kanpur in 2023, but the case was registered two years later at the Sanganer police station in Jaipur. Furthermore, the victim stated in her statement that she was a minor at the time of the incident and had booked a hotel room using her relative's ID. Despite this, the police have not questioned that relative. The application also claimed that the petitioner always met the victim in public places in the presence of other team members. It also questioned why, if the alleged rape occurred in Kanpur, the victim subsequently travelled to different cities with the petitioner.