Rajasthan High Court Summons IO In Cricketer Yash Dayal Minor Rape Case
Questions over where the case was filed, why it came late, and how police probed it prompt the court to summon the investigating officer.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has summoned the investigating officer in the case of the alleged rape of a minor by cricketer Yash Dayal on January 19. Justice Praveer Bhatnagar's single-judge bench issued this order while hearing Yash Dayal's anticipatory bail application.
The anticipatory bail application stated that the victim claims the incident occurred in Kanpur in 2023, but the case was registered two years later at the Sanganer police station in Jaipur. Furthermore, the victim stated in her statement that she was a minor at the time of the incident and had booked a hotel room using her relative's ID. Despite this, the police have not questioned that relative. The application also claimed that the petitioner always met the victim in public places in the presence of other team members. It also questioned why, if the alleged rape occurred in Kanpur, the victim subsequently travelled to different cities with the petitioner.
Opposing this, the victim's lawyer, Divesh Sharma, argued that the police investigation has confirmed that the two communicated via mobile phone. Records also show that they stayed together in the hotels mentioned by the victim. The accused allegedly called the victim to a hotel during an IPL match in May and had sexual relations with her. When the victim resisted, he allegedly promised to help her build a career in cricket and provide financial assistance for her father's case. Moreover, since the victim was a minor at the time of the incident, her consent is irrelevant. After hearing both sides, the court ordered the investigating officer of the case to appear before it.