ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan High Court Stays Warrants Against Salman Khan In Misleading Advertisement Case

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has stayed the bailable warrants issued against actor Salman Khan and others in connection with an alleged misleading advertisement of Rajshree Pan Masala. The court has also put a hold on orders restraining the advertisement of the product.

The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Anoop Singh while hearing a petition filed by Salman Khan and the manufacturing company. The petition challenged the district consumer commission’s orders dated January 6 and January 15, as well as the state commission’s order dated March 16.

Senior advocates R.P. Singh and G.S. Bapna, along with advocate Divesh Sharma, argued that the complainant, Yogendra Singh, had called himself as an activist and was not even a consumer of the product. They further contended that such matters fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Consumer Protection Authority.

The petitioners also clarified that the product being advertised is not pan masala or gutkha, but silver-coated cardamom. Therefore, they argued, the district commission’s order banning the advertisement and issuing bailable warrants against Salman Khan and others was unjustified.