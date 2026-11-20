ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan High Court Stays Asaram’s Arrest in Parole Violation Case

Asaram ( File/IANS )

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday ordered a stay on the arrest of self-styled godman Asaram in a case related to his late return to jail after the expiry of Parole.

A single-judge bench, presided over by Justice Sunil Beniwal, granted Asaram relief from arrest in the FIR registered at the Ratanada Police Station (Jodhpur City East), until the next hearing.

Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in the 2013 case involving the sexual assault of a minor at his Jodhpur ashram, was granted a 20-day parole on October 6 and was required to return to Jodhpur Central Jail by 5:00 PM on October 27, 2026. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Oct. 27 had rejected Asaram's plea seeking an extension of his medical parole and directed him to surrender. After the Supreme Court declined to extend his parole, Asaram arrived in Jodhpur from Ujjain by air ambulance around 10:15 PM on October 27. But he was not admitted to prison late at night due to jail rules. Asaram stayed overnight at a private hospital and surrendered at Jodhpur Central Jail the next morning. As he failed to report to the prison within the prescribed timeframe, an FIR was registered against him on October 28, 2026, at the Ratanada Police Station under Section 58-B of the Rajasthan Prisons (Amendment) Act, 2015.