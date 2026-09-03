ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan HC Row: Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sharma Breaks Silence, Says 'Charges Against Him Are Baseless'

Jaipur: Two days after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended Chhattisgarh High Court judge Sanjay K Agrawal for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, its acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has issued a statement regarding the ongoing developments within the judiciary.

On Thursday, ACJ Sanjeev Sharma rejected the allegations levelled against him by Supreme Court Judge Justice Sandeep Mehta as "baseless", saying he has sent an evidence-backed response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

Justice Sharma said the allegations were made out of personal reasons and strongly denied all the charges against him. He said he has sent the CJI a detailed rebuttal, along with evidence, to all the "baseless, false and factually incorrect" allegations made by Justice Mehta in his actions and letters.

The Acting Chief Justice also urged the media to remain patient until the CJI takes a decision, saying the principles of justice should be respected. He said he has complete faith in the Indian judicial system and, at the appropriate time, would appear before the media to present his side if the CJI gives him permission.

Acting CJ To Hear Cases In Jodhpur From Sept 7

Justice Sharma will resume hearing cases at the Jodhpur principal bench of the Rajasthan High Court from September 7. The earlier roster of the principal bench has been partially modified for this purpose.

He will hear special appeals, writ petitions and tax-related matters in Jodhpur.

Meanwhile, his bench in Jaipur is hearing matters related to the conservation of water sources in Rajasthan, including the Ramgarh Dam, as well as other public interest cases.

Cases Heard By Justice Sharma