Rajasthan HC Row: Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sharma Breaks Silence, Says 'Charges Against Him Are Baseless'
SC Judge Sandeep Mehta had earlier raised questions over Justice Sanjeev Sharma's administrative and judicial functioning and accused him of "mismanagement, wrong practices, nepotism, bias".
Published : September 3, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
Jaipur: Two days after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended Chhattisgarh High Court judge Sanjay K Agrawal for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, its acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has issued a statement regarding the ongoing developments within the judiciary.
On Thursday, ACJ Sanjeev Sharma rejected the allegations levelled against him by Supreme Court Judge Justice Sandeep Mehta as "baseless", saying he has sent an evidence-backed response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
Justice Sharma said the allegations were made out of personal reasons and strongly denied all the charges against him. He said he has sent the CJI a detailed rebuttal, along with evidence, to all the "baseless, false and factually incorrect" allegations made by Justice Mehta in his actions and letters.
The Acting Chief Justice also urged the media to remain patient until the CJI takes a decision, saying the principles of justice should be respected. He said he has complete faith in the Indian judicial system and, at the appropriate time, would appear before the media to present his side if the CJI gives him permission.
Acting CJ To Hear Cases In Jodhpur From Sept 7
Justice Sharma will resume hearing cases at the Jodhpur principal bench of the Rajasthan High Court from September 7. The earlier roster of the principal bench has been partially modified for this purpose.
He will hear special appeals, writ petitions and tax-related matters in Jodhpur.
Meanwhile, his bench in Jaipur is hearing matters related to the conservation of water sources in Rajasthan, including the Ramgarh Dam, as well as other public interest cases.
Cases Heard By Justice Sharma
On August 13, while hearing the Ramgarh Dam case, Justice Sharma directed people involved in encroachments to remove them within 15 days on their own.
He has also heard cases related to elephant conservation at Hathi Gaon, conservation of the declining camel population and the Dravyavati River, among other matters. The single-lease case is also being heard by him.
What Led To The Controversy?
The controversy began after Supreme Court Judge Justice Sandeep Mehta wrote three letters to CJI Surya Kant on August 2, 10 and 17, urging the latter to appoint a Chief Justice from another state to the Rajasthan High Court with immediate effect.
He had also raised questions over Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma's administrative and judicial functioning and accused him of "mismanagement, wrong practices, nepotism and bias".
Justice Mehta alleged that some cases listed before other benches were withdrawn "without any concrete reason", while cases that were supposed to be heard by his bench were sent to another division bench.
Justice Sharma will now hear cases again from September 7. His tenure as Acting Chief Justice is scheduled to end on September 26.
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