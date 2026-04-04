ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan HC Removes Critical Remarks On New Transgender Law From Epilogue Of Its Judgement

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court has revised the epilogue of its recent judgment on transgender reservation, in which it made critical observations on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, saying it took away their right to self-identify their gender.

The bench comprising Justice Arun Monga and Justice Yogendra Kumar Purohit refused to delete the epilogue entirely but agreed that some paragraphs in it should not have been there.

"The court has clarified and ordered to remove some of the text, which the court said came by mistake and was neither intended nor necessary," said Vivek Mathur, counsel for a 29-year-old transgender petitioner seeking clarification related to the epilogue.

The revision comes three days after the court's March 30 ruling in a petition challenging a 2023 state notification placing transgender persons within the OBC category without a distinct reservation framework.

In its original judgment, the court had appended an epilogue, expressing concern that the 2026 amendment marked a departure from the constitutional principle of self-perceived gender identity as recognised by the Supreme Court.

The now-deleted portions had cautioned that conditioning legal gender recognition on certification or administrative scrutiny risked reducing an inviolable aspect of personhood to a state-mediated entitlement.