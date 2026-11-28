ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan High Court Stays Proceedings Against Salman Khan In Pan Masala Advertisement Case

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Saturday granted an interim stay on further proceedings against actor Salman Khan in a case pending before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on alleged misleading advertisement of Rajshree Pan Masala.

A single bench of Justice Dr Nupur Bhati issued notices during the preliminary hearing on a petition filed by Salman. Senior advocate Vikas Balia said Salman had argued in his petition that the Consumer Commission lacked jurisdiction to hear allegations pertaining to misleading advertisements.

The petition also stated that Salman was merely a brand ambassador and that no personal information, independent cause, or negligence were alleged against him. "Despite this, the Commission rejected Salman's request to remove his name from the list of parties. The petitioner has argued that preliminary legal questions regarding the Consumer Commission's jurisdiction and legality to hear the case under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, should have been decided first, but the Commission stated that these objections would be considered at the final hearing," said Balia.

The High Court, while hearing the petition, directed the issuance of notice. It also issued a notice on the stay application. Due to the already existing presence of the lawyer representing respondent number two, Rajshree Pan Masala, a notice was ordered to be issued to respondent number one, Gajendra Kumar.