ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan High Court Refuses Bail To Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, Wife

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Saturday rejected the bail applications of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, his wife and two others who are in jail in a cheating case. Justice Vinod Kumar Bharwani observed that granting bail to the accused at this stage would not be appropriate. During the hearing, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) opposed the bail applications, arguing that the investigation in the case is still ongoing and further interrogation of the accused is required.

The SPP said that if the applicants are released on bail at this stage, they may influence witnesses. Indira IVF and Fertility Centre founder Ajay Murdia, a resident of Udaipur, had lodged a complaint of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Vikram Bhatt, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt and others, alleging that funds taken in the name of a film project were misappropriated.

It is alleged that the Bhatts prepared fake bills under different names and got money transferred from the complainant. This money, which was meant for making films, was allegedly deposited into their own accounts and used by them.