Rajasthan High Court Receives Bomb Threat Mail, Hearings Suspended; Probe On

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Friday received a fresh bomb threat, triggering panic, following which all the courtrooms were evacuated as a precautionary measure and hearings were suspended.

This threat email was sent to the official email address of the High Court administration. Following this, the Police, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), bomb disposal squad, and dog squad were called to the scene. A police technical team is currently investigating the IP address of the system that sent the email.

Rajasthan High Court outpost in-charge Sumer Singh said that a threatening email was received on the High Court administration's official email address. Following this, the campus was evacuated; however, no suspicious object was found during the search.

On October 17, a private school on MI Road in Rajasthan’s Jaipur received a bomb threat, and on October 16, a bomb threat email was reported in a court premises in Rajasthan.