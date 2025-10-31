Rajasthan High Court Receives Bomb Threat Mail, Hearings Suspended; Probe On
Officials said that an investigation is underway, but no suspicious object was found during the search.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 3:57 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Friday received a fresh bomb threat, triggering panic, following which all the courtrooms were evacuated as a precautionary measure and hearings were suspended.
This threat email was sent to the official email address of the High Court administration. Following this, the Police, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), bomb disposal squad, and dog squad were called to the scene. A police technical team is currently investigating the IP address of the system that sent the email.
Rajasthan High Court outpost in-charge Sumer Singh said that a threatening email was received on the High Court administration's official email address. Following this, the campus was evacuated; however, no suspicious object was found during the search.
On October 17, a private school on MI Road in Rajasthan’s Jaipur received a bomb threat, and on October 16, a bomb threat email was reported in a court premises in Rajasthan.
Earlier, on October 15, another bomb threat email was received at the Jaipur sessions court, leading to an intense security operation and evacuation. No suspicious object was found on the premises, police had said.
Several bomb threat emails have been received in Rajasthan this year. Jaipur has been hit by a series of hoax bomb threats targeting public spaces like courts, hotels, stadiums and the airport in the last few months.
