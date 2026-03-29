ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan HC Prohibits Night Safaris, Drone Usage In Jawai Leopard Reserve Beyond Prescribed Hours

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has prohibited night safaris and the use of drones in Pali district’s Jawai Leopard Reserve, expressing concern over disturbance to wildlife due to unregulated tourism activities.

A bench comprising Justices Sandeep Shah and Pushpendra Singh Bhati directed the state government to ensure that no safari or wildlife-spotting activity is conducted beyond the prescribed hours of 6 am to 7 pm. The direction came while hearing a public interest litigation filed by a resident, Apoorva Agrawat.

The court noted that such time restrictions are in line with the norms followed at Ranthambore National Park and are necessary to minimise stress and disturbance to animals, particularly during dusk hours.

It further directed authorities to strictly prohibit the use of torchlights, searchlights, spotlights, drones or any similar devices for locating or observing wildlife, stating such practices interfere with animals' natural behaviour and habitats.