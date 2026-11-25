Rajasthan High Court Orders Rs 20 Lakh Compensation For Constable Wrongfully Dismissed From Service
The constable was arrested in connection with his brother's murder in 1996 but was later acquitted by trial court, receiving the benefit of the doubt.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court has ruled that the dismissal of police constable Shaitana Ram from service was illegal and contradictory.
Considering that he had been out of service for more than 28 years and the disciplinary nature of the police force, the court directed the state government to pay him a lump-sum compensation of Rs 20 lakh instead of reinstating him.
A division bench of Justice Vineet Kumar Mathur passed the order while disposing of an appeal filed by the constable.
Advocate A S Saluja said, "Shaitana Ram was appointed as a constable in the police department on November 9, 1990. He was accused of leaving for his native place on February 19, 1996, without permission or sanctioned leave."
On March 1, 1996, an FIR was registered against him in connection with the murder of his brother, Basti Ram. He was arrested on April 15, 1996, and remained in police and judicial custody. However, the trial court later acquitted him by giving him the benefit of doubt.
Following a departmental inquiry, the department dismissed him from service on January 7, 1998. The dismissal was subsequently upheld in appeal, revision proceedings and by a single-judge bench.
According to Saluja, the division bench found that the dismissal order was internally contradictory. The disciplinary authority had regularised Shaitana Ram's absence from February 19, 1996, to April 15, 1996, a period of 56 days, as leave without pay.
However, the period after April 15, 1996, was not treated as unauthorised absence because he was in custody.
The court observed that once the period of absence was regularised by granting leave, it was not appropriate to impose dismissal in the same order for the same absence.
The bench also noted that no clear finding had been recorded regarding the murder-related allegations, despite his acquittal in the criminal case. It further clarified that every instance of absence without permission does not automatically amount to wilful absence and that the circumstances of each case must be considered.
Saluja said the court also noted the appellant's unsatisfactory previous service record and that he had remained out of service for more than 28 years. It therefore held that reinstating him in the police department would not be appropriate.
In the interest of justice, the state government has been directed to pay Shaitana compensation of Rs 20 lakh within three months of receiving a certified copy of the judgment. If the payment is not made within the stipulated period, the amount will carry an annual interest of 6 per cent until the actual date of payment.
The court also clarified that the appellant would not be entitled to reinstatement or any other service benefits.
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