ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan High Court Orders Rs 20 Lakh Compensation For Constable Wrongfully Dismissed From Service

Rajasthan High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court has ruled that the dismissal of police constable Shaitana Ram from service was illegal and contradictory.

Considering that he had been out of service for more than 28 years and the disciplinary nature of the police force, the court directed the state government to pay him a lump-sum compensation of Rs 20 lakh instead of reinstating him.

A division bench of Justice Vineet Kumar Mathur passed the order while disposing of an appeal filed by the constable. Advocate A S Saluja said, "Shaitana Ram was appointed as a constable in the police department on November 9, 1990. He was accused of leaving for his native place on February 19, 1996, without permission or sanctioned leave." On March 1, 1996, an FIR was registered against him in connection with the murder of his brother, Basti Ram. He was arrested on April 15, 1996, and remained in police and judicial custody. However, the trial court later acquitted him by giving him the benefit of doubt. Following a departmental inquiry, the department dismissed him from service on January 7, 1998. The dismissal was subsequently upheld in appeal, revision proceedings and by a single-judge bench. According to Saluja, the division bench found that the dismissal order was internally contradictory. The disciplinary authority had regularised Shaitana Ram's absence from February 19, 1996, to April 15, 1996, a period of 56 days, as leave without pay.