Rajasthan High Court Orders Municipality And Panchayat Elections On April 15, 2026

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Friday directed the state government to conduct Panchayat and Municipality elections on April 15, 2026. The court instructed that the delimitation process must be completed by December 31.

A division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sanjit Purohit, issued the order while delivering its verdict on 439 petitions filed in Jaipur and Jodhpur, including one from former MLA Sanyam Lodha.

The court reserved its decision on these petitions after hearing all parties on August 12. The court said that the delimitation process should be overseen by a three-member state-level committee, which will act based on a proposal submitted by the District Collector.

Additionally, the court refused to intervene in challenges to the delimitation process, dismissing petitions against the removal of Pradhans and Sarpanchs, as well as the appointment of administrators. The court emphasised that the delimitation process cannot be challenged again.

During the hearing, the court asked the Advocate General how many days after the delimitation the elections would be held, stressing that there should be no delay in conducting elections following the delimitation.