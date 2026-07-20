ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan High Court Orders Local Body Elections Before November 15

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has set a deadline of November 15, 2026, for conducting the long-delayed panchayat and municipal elections in the state.

The decision followed the state government submitting an affidavit before the Court on Monday stating that the entire electoral process will be completed by November 15.

Taking the affidavit submitted by the Rajasthan government on record, the Court stated that no additional time would be granted to the government to hold the elections.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sanjit Purohit issued the order accepting the state government's application on the petition filed by Girraj Singh Devanda and Sanyam Lodha.

On behalf of the state government, Advocate General Rajendra Prasad submitted the affidavit stating that in compliance with the Court order, a meeting was held on July 19 under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary where Secretary of Autonomous Governance Ravi Jain, Panchayat Raj Secretary Jogaram, Secretary of the Other Backward Castes (OBC) Commission Ashok Jain and Secretary of the State Election Commission (SEC) Rajesh Kumar Verma participated. The OBC Commission assured those present that it would submit a report on OBC reservations by August 5.