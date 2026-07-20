Rajasthan High Court Orders Local Body Elections Before November 15
Taking an affidavit submitted by the state government on record, the Court stated that no additional time would be granted to hold the elections
Published : July 20, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has set a deadline of November 15, 2026, for conducting the long-delayed panchayat and municipal elections in the state.
The decision followed the state government submitting an affidavit before the Court on Monday stating that the entire electoral process will be completed by November 15.
Taking the affidavit submitted by the Rajasthan government on record, the Court stated that no additional time would be granted to the government to hold the elections.
A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sanjit Purohit issued the order accepting the state government's application on the petition filed by Girraj Singh Devanda and Sanyam Lodha.
On behalf of the state government, Advocate General Rajendra Prasad submitted the affidavit stating that in compliance with the Court order, a meeting was held on July 19 under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary where Secretary of Autonomous Governance Ravi Jain, Panchayat Raj Secretary Jogaram, Secretary of the Other Backward Castes (OBC) Commission Ashok Jain and Secretary of the State Election Commission (SEC) Rajesh Kumar Verma participated. The OBC Commission assured those present that it would submit a report on OBC reservations by August 5.
Meanwhile, the Secretary of Autonomous Governance and the Secretary of Panchayat Raj stated that the ward lottery will be held within 10 days of receiving the report from the OBC Commission. The SEC also stated that if the reservation classification and all the documents are provided, the Commission will conduct the panchayat and local body elections by November 15.
The Court questioned why everything was being proposed after the OBC Commission's report. It asked that if the OBC Commission doesn't submit its report on time, is the SEC prepared to hold the elections? The Court was assured that the OBC Commission would submit its report by August 5.
The Court then asked the SEC to provide a specific date for issuing the election notification. The latter responded that the local body elections would be held first, with the notification issued on August 17 and the elections would be completed by September 20. The panchayat elections will also be held on September 23, and the entire electoral process would be completed by November 15.
The SEC presented a timetable for the elections. Advocates Puneet Singhvi and Premchand Devanda, representing the petitioners, opposed the state government's stand, stating that the Court had previously rejected the government's request for an extension, and the same argument was being made through this affidavit. After hearing both sides, the Court directed the state government to complete the elections by November 15.
Read More