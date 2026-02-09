ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan High Court Orders DNA Test In Property Dispute After Mother Denies Daughter’s Claim

The High Court disagreed with the trial court’s approach and held that while DNA testing cannot be made mandatory, it can be ordered to aid the judicial process. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has ordered a DNA test in a property dispute after a mother refused to acknowledge the petitioner as her daughter. The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Bipin Gupta while hearing a petition filed by the woman claiming to be the daughter in the property dispute.

The petitioner, who claims to be the daughter of the deceased, had approached the court in 2014, seeking to declare invalid a will executed by her late father in favour of his son. She also sought recognition of her right to a share in the property. She argued that the property was ancestral and therefore could not have been legally willed away.

During proceedings in the trial court, the deceased man’s son and wife denied that the petitioner was his daughter. They challenged her claim to inheritance.