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Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Justice Sanjay Agrawal As Chief Justice Of Rajasthan HC Amid Acting CJ Row

New Delhi: Amid a row over Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, the Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the appointment of Chhattisgarh High Court judge Justice Sanjay K Agrawal as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

The apex court collegium also recommended Justice Alpesh Yeshvant Kogje of the Gujarat High Court for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati of the Rajasthan High Court for elevation as Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

Separately, the top court Collegium also recommended Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra of the Orissa High Court as Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, following the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice on September 4, 2026. The Centre will now process the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendations in accordance with the existing memorandum of procedure governing the appointment and transfer of High Court judges.

The Supreme Court Collegium said it had recommended the transfer of Justice Sanjay K. Agrawal from the Chhattisgarh High Court to the Rajasthan High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 31st August 2026, has recommended the transfer of Mr Justice Sanjay K. Agrawal, Judge, High Court of Chhattisgarh, to the Rajasthan High Court," read a statement from the Collegium.

The recommendation for a regular Chief Justice for the Rajasthan High Court comes days after CJI Surya Kant said he had taken note of concerns raised by Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta regarding the functioning of the Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Mehta, who was elevated to the Supreme Court from the Rajasthan High Court, had, in three letters dated August 2, August 10 and August 17, urged the CJI and the Supreme Court Collegium to appoint a regular Chief Justice from another High Court to head the Rajasthan High Court.