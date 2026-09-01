Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Justice Sanjay Agrawal As Chief Justice Of Rajasthan HC Amid Acting CJ Row
The recommendation for regular Chief Justice for Rajasthan HC comes days after CJI Surya Kant said he'd noted concerns raised by Justice Sandeep Mehta.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid a row over Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, the Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the appointment of Chhattisgarh High Court judge Justice Sanjay K Agrawal as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.
The apex court collegium also recommended Justice Alpesh Yeshvant Kogje of the Gujarat High Court for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati of the Rajasthan High Court for elevation as Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.
Separately, the top court Collegium also recommended Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra of the Orissa High Court as Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, following the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice on September 4, 2026. The Centre will now process the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendations in accordance with the existing memorandum of procedure governing the appointment and transfer of High Court judges.
The Supreme Court Collegium said it had recommended the transfer of Justice Sanjay K. Agrawal from the Chhattisgarh High Court to the Rajasthan High Court.
"The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 31st August 2026, has recommended the transfer of Mr Justice Sanjay K. Agrawal, Judge, High Court of Chhattisgarh, to the Rajasthan High Court," read a statement from the Collegium.
The recommendation for a regular Chief Justice for the Rajasthan High Court comes days after CJI Surya Kant said he had taken note of concerns raised by Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta regarding the functioning of the Rajasthan High Court.
Justice Mehta, who was elevated to the Supreme Court from the Rajasthan High Court, had, in three letters dated August 2, August 10 and August 17, urged the CJI and the Supreme Court Collegium to appoint a regular Chief Justice from another High Court to head the Rajasthan High Court.
He had also raised allegations against Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, including alleged misuse of administrative powers, manipulation of case listings and favouritism towards certain lawyers and parties.
CJI Kant stressed that allegations against a sitting judge must be dealt with strictly through established institutional mechanisms and cannot be adjudicated in the public domain.
"The fact that allegations have been made, therefore, cannot by itself be treated as a finding against the judge," the CJI had said.
He further said the matter was being examined at the appropriate level and that the process would take into account the material placed by Justice Mehta as well as Justice Sharma's response.
Advocates Stage Sit-in Outside Rajasthan Acting CJ's Courtroom
Some advocates of the Rajasthan High Court on Monday staged a sit-in outside the courtroom of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, intensifying their protest against him amid an ongoing controversy over allegations concerning his judicial and administrative functioning.
The advocates sat outside the courtroom while a division bench of the acting chief justice and Justice Sangeeta Sharma was hearing cases. The protest witnessed slogans being raised against Sharma, marking an unusual escalation in the confrontation between a section of the Bar and the head of the court.
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