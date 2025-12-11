Rajasthan High Court Gets Bomb Threat For Fourth Consecutive Day, Lawyers Angry At Probe Agencies
Published : December 11, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST
Jaipur: For the fourth consecutive day, an email threatening a bomb blast was received at the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday. This is the sixth time in the last one and a half months that court proceedings were disrupted due to bomb threats.
The bomb threats have left the lawyers angry at the investigating agencies for failing to make any breakthrough. They said despite the repeated threats, investigators have failed to identify the sender of the emails. They said that while high court judges take suo motu cognizance of road accidents and other issues, no seriousness is being shown regarding these incidents.
Senior advocate Hemant Nahata said the high court administration should now maintain its own trained dogs and bomb disposal squads and conduct daily inspections of the premises. It is a matter of great shame that the court has been receiving bomb threats for the past 45 days and no leads have been found so far, he added.
Another senior advocate, Hanuman Chaudhary, said the biggest victims of these threats are the litigants whose bail applications are pending in the high court. After receiving a threat, judges adjourn the hearings and cases are postponed. He asked whether the investigating agencies would maintain the same lax attitude if a similar threat was received at the Chief Minister's residence.
Former president of the High Court Bar Association, Prahlad Sharma, said, "The daily threats make one thing clear. Either someone is doing this as a prank or to make the high court administration and investigating agencies complacent before carrying out a major incident. Whatever the case be, it is a major failure of the investigating agencies that someone is threatening to bomb the high court every day but the culprit cannot be identified".
Meanwhile, a similar bomb threat email was also received at a famous five-star hotel in Jaipur under the jurisdiction of the Sanganer Sadar police station area on Thursday. On information, a team from Sanganer Sadar reached the spot followed by the bomb disposal squad, Anti-Terrorism Squad and dog squad, and every corner of the hotel was searched. No suspicious items were found during the searches, police said.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Sanganer Sadar police station, Anil Jaiman, said the incident is being investigated.
