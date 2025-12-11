ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan High Court Gets Bomb Threat For Fourth Consecutive Day, Lawyers Angry At Probe Agencies

Jaipur: For the fourth consecutive day, an email threatening a bomb blast was received at the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday. This is the sixth time in the last one and a half months that court proceedings were disrupted due to bomb threats.

The bomb threats have left the lawyers angry at the investigating agencies for failing to make any breakthrough. They said despite the repeated threats, investigators have failed to identify the sender of the emails. They said that while high court judges take suo motu cognizance of road accidents and other issues, no seriousness is being shown regarding these incidents.

Senior advocate Hemant Nahata said the high court administration should now maintain its own trained dogs and bomb disposal squads and conduct daily inspections of the premises. It is a matter of great shame that the court has been receiving bomb threats for the past 45 days and no leads have been found so far, he added.

Another senior advocate, Hanuman Chaudhary, said the biggest victims of these threats are the litigants whose bail applications are pending in the high court. After receiving a threat, judges adjourn the hearings and cases are postponed. He asked whether the investigating agencies would maintain the same lax attitude if a similar threat was received at the Chief Minister's residence.