Rajasthan High Court Dismisses Rape Case After Victim, Now Adult, Married The Accused

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has dismissed an FIR filed for the rape of a minor on the grounds that the accused married the victim after she attained majority. The court also remarked that in any civilized society, the law is not fixed; it changes according to the needs and circumstances of the society.

The court stated that when a victim marries the accused after attaining adulthood and appears before the court to claim a happy married life with the accused, the court cannot ignore the actual circumstances in such cases. Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand issued this order while hearing a criminal petition filed by the accused in the case. The court clarified in its order that the FIR was dismissed based on the facts of the case. Therefore, this decision will not set a precedent in other cases, and FIRs will not be dismissed based on a compromise from the victim.