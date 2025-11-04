Rajasthan High Court Dismisses Rape Case After Victim, Now Adult, Married The Accused
The Rajasthan High Court dismissed a rape FIR after the victim, now an adult, married the accused and affirmed living a peaceful married life.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 10:16 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has dismissed an FIR filed for the rape of a minor on the grounds that the accused married the victim after she attained majority. The court also remarked that in any civilized society, the law is not fixed; it changes according to the needs and circumstances of the society.
The court stated that when a victim marries the accused after attaining adulthood and appears before the court to claim a happy married life with the accused, the court cannot ignore the actual circumstances in such cases. Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand issued this order while hearing a criminal petition filed by the accused in the case. The court clarified in its order that the FIR was dismissed based on the facts of the case. Therefore, this decision will not set a precedent in other cases, and FIRs will not be dismissed based on a compromise from the victim.
In the petition, advocate TC Vyas informed the court that a case of rape of a minor was registered at the Amer police station in the city in 2021. The police arrested the accused and sent him to jail. On May 5th, the accused obtained interim bail and married the victim according to Muslim customs on May 14th, registering the marriage the following day. During the hearing, the victim presented herself to the court, stating that she was living a peaceful and happy married life with the accused and was not experiencing any problems, and therefore, the pending proceedings in the case should be dismissed. Following this, the court quashed the FIR registered in the case.