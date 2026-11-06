ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan High Court Dismisses Appeals Of Kanhaiyalal Murder Accused, Upholds UAPA Charges

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has rejected the appeals filed by the accused, such as Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Gaus, along with half a dozen other accused, who had been contesting the legality of the criminal proceedings and charge sheeting against them in the much-publicised Kanhaiyalal murder case. The order was passed by a bench of chief justice Sanjay K. Agrawal and justice Sameer Jain.

In the appeals, the accused had challenged the NIA court's decision to frame charges against them under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The division bench stated in its order that the court found no valid reason to interfere with the order framing charges against the appellants. At this stage, the court must determine whether the prosecution material constitutes a prima facie case against the accused, rather than scrutinising the evidence to determine their guilt or innocence.

The appeals stated that the trial court framed charges against them under Sections 16, 18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act without properly evaluating the evidence on record. The alleged incident occurred due to Kanhaiyalal’s forwarding some comments made by Nupur Sharma against the Prophet Muhammad during a TV show.

Furthermore, there is no evidence to suggest that the appellants are members of any unlawful organisation. Therefore, the Special Court's order framing charges against them in a mechanical manner should be set aside.