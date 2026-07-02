ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan High Court Seeks Report From State Govt, Prison Authorities On Dacoit Jagan Gurjar Murder

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday sought a detailed report from the state government and prison authorities over the murder of dacoit Jagan Gurjar in Ajmer's high-security jail.

The court expressed serious concern over prison security in the state. A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice SP Sharma and Justice Manish Sharma issued the directions while hearing a suo motu case on prison reforms.

The Bench directed the government to explain what CCTV cameras recorded during the incident, whether the surveillance system in the high-security jail was functional, whether any jail official had been held accountable following the murder, what action had been taken to strengthen prison security, and what the prevailing situation in the state’s jails was.

Expressing concern over the state of prison administration, the court observed, “What is happening in the state’s jails? CCTV cameras in the high-security jail are not recording properly, and there is no effective live monitoring system. Mobile phones are easily reaching inmates. Even the Chief Minister has received threats originating from inside prisons. Despite this, there has been no improvement.”