Rajasthan High Court Seeks Report From State Govt, Prison Authorities On Dacoit Jagan Gurjar Murder
A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice SP Sharma and Justice Manish Sharma issued the directions while hearing a suo motu case on prison reforms.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday sought a detailed report from the state government and prison authorities over the murder of dacoit Jagan Gurjar in Ajmer's high-security jail.
The court expressed serious concern over prison security in the state. A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice SP Sharma and Justice Manish Sharma issued the directions while hearing a suo motu case on prison reforms.
The Bench directed the government to explain what CCTV cameras recorded during the incident, whether the surveillance system in the high-security jail was functional, whether any jail official had been held accountable following the murder, what action had been taken to strengthen prison security, and what the prevailing situation in the state’s jails was.
Expressing concern over the state of prison administration, the court observed, “What is happening in the state’s jails? CCTV cameras in the high-security jail are not recording properly, and there is no effective live monitoring system. Mobile phones are easily reaching inmates. Even the Chief Minister has received threats originating from inside prisons. Despite this, there has been no improvement.”
Amicus curiae Prateek Kasliwal informed the court that it had repeatedly issued directions to improve prison infrastructure. He said a previous report had highlighted that several CCTV cameras in the high-security jail were either non-functional or not connected to the surveillance network, but the government had failed to act on those findings.
The Bench also referred to repeated reports of criminal networks operating from inside prisons. The judges observed that extortion calls and threats continued to originate from jails and noted that even the Rajasthan Chief Minister had allegedly received threats from within prison premises.
The court questioned what concrete action the prison administration had taken after Jagan Gurjar’s murder and whether responsibility had been fixed on any official.
Notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar was murdered inside Ajmer high-security jail on June 29. According to prison authorities, Vishnu, an accused in the Kuldeep Jaghina murder case, allegedly strangled Gurjar with a towel inside the barrack.
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