ETV Bharat / state

HC Raps Rajasthan Government, Orders Local Bodies Polls To Be Completed By July 31

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has directed the state government to conclude the long-pending panchayat and urban local bodies elections in the state by July 31, 2026. A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sanjit Purohit has set the new deadline while hearing petitions filed by the state government and the Election Commission.

Earlier, the High Court had directed the state government to conduct the panchayat and local body elections by April 15, 2026 — a directive that was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court as well. However, the state government had sought additional time to conduct the elections, citing delays in the submission of the report by the OBC Commission.

After hearing arguments from all parties involved in the case, the division bench had reserved its verdict on May 11. Now, after delivering the verdict, the court clarified that holding elections in a timely manner is essential for upholding the democratic framework, and that any unnecessary delay in this regard is unacceptable.

After primary petitioner Giriraj Singh Devanda challenged the failure of the government to conduct elections in a timely manner, Congress leader Sanyam Lodha also filed a petition on the issue.

Following the verdict, now there is pressure on the state government and the Election Commission to complete the electoral process within the stipulated timeframe. In a written submission to the court, Advocate General Rajendra Prasad, representing the state government, stated that the terms of office for several panchayat samitis (block councils) and zila parishads (district councils) are set to expire between October and December.

He argued that it would be more prudent to conduct elections after the completion of these terms, a move that would also give strength to the concept of 'One State, One Election.'