Rajasthan High Court And Kota Collectorate Receive Bomb Threats; Buildings Evacuated
Both the Kota Collectorate and the Rajasthan High Court were evacuated after the bomb threats. Large-scale security checks have been conducted at both locations.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST
Kota: The Rajasthan High Court and the Kota Collectorate received bomb threats on Monday, triggering panic and large-scale security measures at both locations, police said. The Rajasthan High Court administration has received the second such email in the last four days. A similar threat was received earlier on October 31, 2025.
The latest email, sent to the High Court Registrar, threatened to blow up the premises, leading to the immediate evacuation of the court complex and suspension of ongoing proceedings, police said.
High Court police post in-charge Sumer Singh said the bomb disposal squad and dog squad are searching the premises. Judicial staff, lawyers, and litigants were evacuated, and no suspicious items have been found yet.
Former President of the High Court Bar Association, Jaipur, Prahlad Sharma, said the security situation at the Rajasthan High Court has become a farce.
"The court has received three bomb threat emails in the last one and a half months, with no concrete action taken. Investigating agencies have yet to determine the origin of the emails. Repeated evacuations and suspended proceedings create fear and disrupt the hearing of cases," Sharma said.
Rajasthan High Court advocate Rampratap Saini called the repeated threats a serious issue and urged the administration and police to identify the source of the emails.
Meanwhile, Kota Collectorate received an email bomb threat around 7 AM. Police teams, along with security agencies, rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. Kota District Collector Piyush Samaria said the threat was sent to his official email ID.
"The police were informed immediately, and a full drill is being conducted, including anti-sabotage checks. The bomb disposal squad and dog squad are involved in the investigation. As a precaution, entry for employees has been restricted. Only after a thorough investigation will it be clear whether the email was a genuine threat or a hoax," Samaria said.
Over 500 officers and employees work in the collectorate daily. The building also houses the offices of the Rural Superintendent of Police, Additional District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Tehsildar, Food and Supplies Department, Civil Defence, Treasury Officer, Labour Department, and several courts.
