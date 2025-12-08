ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan High Court And Kota Collectorate Receive Bomb Threats; Buildings Evacuated

Kota: The Rajasthan High Court and the Kota Collectorate received bomb threats on Monday, triggering panic and large-scale security measures at both locations, police said. The Rajasthan High Court administration has received the second such email in the last four days. A similar threat was received earlier on October 31, 2025.

The latest email, sent to the High Court Registrar, threatened to blow up the premises, leading to the immediate evacuation of the court complex and suspension of ongoing proceedings, police said.

High Court police post in-charge Sumer Singh said the bomb disposal squad and dog squad are searching the premises. Judicial staff, lawyers, and litigants were evacuated, and no suspicious items have been found yet.

Former President of the High Court Bar Association, Jaipur, Prahlad Sharma, said the security situation at the Rajasthan High Court has become a farce.

"The court has received three bomb threat emails in the last one and a half months, with no concrete action taken. Investigating agencies have yet to determine the origin of the emails. Repeated evacuations and suspended proceedings create fear and disrupt the hearing of cases," Sharma said.