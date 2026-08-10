ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan HC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Its Building's 'Unsafe' Dome

Jodhpur: The 21-meters high central dome of Rajasthan High Court's main complex is on the verge of collapse. An expert report by IIT Bombay has revealed this, stating that the dome, which was inaugurated in 2019, is in a dilapidated state and could fall at any moment.

A division bench comprising Justices Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Praveer Bhatnagar took a suo motu cognizance of the matter on Monday.

The bench viewed this as a serious threat to human life and a blemish on the reputation of a constitutional institution. It directed the Rajasthan Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary, Principal Secretary (PWD), Managing Director of Rajasthan State Road Development Corporation (RSRDC), Director General of Police, and representatives from IIT Bombay, IIT Jodhpur, and the structural audit firm to appear in person on August 24.

Presently, the dome has been covered, and the movement of people beneath it has been restricted. The division bench also constituted a team of senior advocates to assist the court during the proceedings.

In its order, the court noted that the foundation stone for the new High Court building was laid on April 20, 2007. Construction of the main building began in 2011, and the structural work was completed by the end of 2013.

The building was inaugurated in December 2019 in the presence of then President, then Union Law Minister, then Chief Justice of India and then Chief Minister.

Citing several incidents, the court noted that there had been instances of ceilings and false ceilings collapsing in various courtrooms, judges' chambers, and other areas.

A portion of the dome collapsed on April 29, 2023. Additionally, incidents involving the collapse of roof sections, plaster, and false ceilings were reported in 2024 and 2025.