Rajasthan HC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Its Building's 'Unsafe' Dome
The IIT Bombay report raised concerns about the potential collapse of the central dome. The court directed officials to appear in person on August 24.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 11:04 PM IST
Jodhpur: The 21-meters high central dome of Rajasthan High Court's main complex is on the verge of collapse. An expert report by IIT Bombay has revealed this, stating that the dome, which was inaugurated in 2019, is in a dilapidated state and could fall at any moment.
A division bench comprising Justices Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Praveer Bhatnagar took a suo motu cognizance of the matter on Monday.
The bench viewed this as a serious threat to human life and a blemish on the reputation of a constitutional institution. It directed the Rajasthan Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary, Principal Secretary (PWD), Managing Director of Rajasthan State Road Development Corporation (RSRDC), Director General of Police, and representatives from IIT Bombay, IIT Jodhpur, and the structural audit firm to appear in person on August 24.
Presently, the dome has been covered, and the movement of people beneath it has been restricted. The division bench also constituted a team of senior advocates to assist the court during the proceedings.
In its order, the court noted that the foundation stone for the new High Court building was laid on April 20, 2007. Construction of the main building began in 2011, and the structural work was completed by the end of 2013.
The building was inaugurated in December 2019 in the presence of then President, then Union Law Minister, then Chief Justice of India and then Chief Minister.
Citing several incidents, the court noted that there had been instances of ceilings and false ceilings collapsing in various courtrooms, judges' chambers, and other areas.
A portion of the dome collapsed on April 29, 2023. Additionally, incidents involving the collapse of roof sections, plaster, and false ceilings were reported in 2024 and 2025.
In its 2023 report, an expert committee from IIT Jodhpur highlighted the spalling of the concrete cover on slabs and severe rusting of steel rebar. It revealed steel corrosion, cracks caused by concrete deterioration, severely corroded reinforcement bars in edge columns, and deficiencies in waterproofing. The committee recommended a comprehensive third-party structural audit. A subsequent structural audit also uncovered several alarming findings; certain readings regarding concrete quality appeared suspicious, and chloride levels in water samples exceeded permissible limits.
According to the RSRDC report, the estimated cost for structural repairs and retrofitting was approximately Rs 57.65 crore. During a recent structural audit, IIT Bombay identified reinforcement corrosion, carbonation, and chloride contamination in certain areas as the primary causes of the building's deterioration.
Citing the need for immediate engineering intervention, IIT Bombay issued interim recommendations to cordon off the open circular section of the dome, restrict cleaning within the building to dry mopping only, and immediately rectify seepage and plumbing leaks.
The bench directed the Rajasthan government and concerned agencies to file detailed affidavits by August 24.
It said that these affidavits must provide comprehensive information regarding the building's safety audit, structural health monitoring, load-bearing capacity, repair status, the roles of agencies responsible for construction and maintenance, and the future action plan.
As an interim measure, the court ordered restrictions on entry into affected areas where necessary and mandated arrangements such as propping, shoring, steel scaffolding, and protective netting.
It also issued instructions for 24-hour monitoring of the central dome and other critical structural components, daily reporting, the implementation of safety and evacuation protocols, and the establishment of a 24x7 control room.
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