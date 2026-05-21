ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan HC Seeks Response From Centre, OMCs On Fuel Sale 'Curbs'

Jodhpur: Rajasthan High Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre and the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on alleged restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel.

While hearing a petition filed by the Petroleum Dealers Distributors Transporters Welfare Association, challenging the alleged instructions by the OMCs to fuel station operators to restrict petrol and diesel sales, a single-judge bench of Justice Mukesh Rajpurohit took cognizance of the matter. The bench has asked the Centre and the OMCs to the respond to the mater.

The next hearing of the case has been listed on May 25.

Advocates Rajesh Joshi and Himanshu Ranjan Singh Bhati, representing the petitioner, submitted to the court that petroleum products are classified as "essential commodities" under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The Centre or state government can regulate their production, distribution, and sale through formal orders or notifications. However, officials from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd are currently issuing directives to petrol pump operators through verbal instructions and WhatsApp messages to restrict fuel sales, the PIL stated.