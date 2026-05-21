Rajasthan HC Seeks Response From Centre, OMCs On Fuel Sale 'Curbs'
In its petition, Petroleum Dealers Distributors Transporters Welfare Association stated, OMCs have issued verbal orders and WhatsApp directions to pump operators to restrict fuel sale.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Jodhpur: Rajasthan High Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre and the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on alleged restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel.
While hearing a petition filed by the Petroleum Dealers Distributors Transporters Welfare Association, challenging the alleged instructions by the OMCs to fuel station operators to restrict petrol and diesel sales, a single-judge bench of Justice Mukesh Rajpurohit took cognizance of the matter. The bench has asked the Centre and the OMCs to the respond to the mater.
The next hearing of the case has been listed on May 25.
Advocates Rajesh Joshi and Himanshu Ranjan Singh Bhati, representing the petitioner, submitted to the court that petroleum products are classified as "essential commodities" under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The Centre or state government can regulate their production, distribution, and sale through formal orders or notifications. However, officials from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd are currently issuing directives to petrol pump operators through verbal instructions and WhatsApp messages to restrict fuel sales, the PIL stated.
Advocate Himanshu Ranjan Singh Bhati said the court has directed that the copies of the petition be provided to the advocates present on behalf of the Government of India, the state government, and the OMCs. Noting the absence of any counsel representing the Central government, the court directed Additional Solicitor General Bharat Vyas to appear on behalf of the Government of India at the next hearing on May 25.
On Wednesday, hundreds of motorists thronged petrol pumps across Jodhpur even though the administration reiterated that there was no shortage of petrol or diesel.
In Jodhpur, demand for petrol has surged by 50 percent, while that of diesel has risen by 58 percent. District Supply Officer Anjum Tahir Sama said there is no shortage of fuel and urged residents not to pay heed to rumours.
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