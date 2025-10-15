Rajasthan HC Quashes Prosecution Orders Against Anil Ambani And Reliance Infrastructure
The court found the sanctions, issued in 2017, lacked legal basis and were made without due consideration.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 11:46 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has granted relief to Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and its non-executive chairman, Anil Ambani, by quashing prosecution orders issued by the Additional Labour Commissioner and the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Jaipur.
According to the High Court, the sanctions, issued in 2017, were without legal validation and were made without due consideration. While hearing the case, justice Anand Sharma observed that the prosecution was nothing but an abuse of the legal process and caused undue harassment to the accused.
Advocate AK Pareek, representing the applicants, argued that the sanction and the sanction were completely illegal and arbitrary. The Labour Court's order clearly states that BSES Limited bears no responsibility in this matter. Despite being outside the scope of the law, he has been implicated, which is an abuse of the legal process.
According to the case, Shambhu Singh was a Class IV employee at BSES Limited. His dismissal by the company was challenged in the Labor Court in 1999. During this period, an agreement was reached between Shambhu Singh and MS Transex Services Private Limited, under which he was to be reinstated in the Delhi office.
Shambhu Singh then agreed to drop his demand for outstanding wages. It was agreed that he would have no further connection with BSES Limited. In 2015, the Labour Court-I stated that there was no employer-employee relationship between Shambhu Singh and BSES Limited, but rather that the dispute pertained to Transex Services Private Limited.
On June 9, 2017, the additional labor commissioner of Jaipur granted prosecution sanction against Reliance Infrastructure and Anil Ambani. On September 11, 2017, the chief metropolitan magistrate, Jaipur, took cognizance of the case against them under Section 29, read with Section 34, of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.
