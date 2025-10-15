ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan HC Quashes Prosecution Orders Against Anil Ambani And Reliance Infrastructure

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has granted relief to Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and its non-executive chairman, Anil Ambani, by quashing prosecution orders issued by the Additional Labour Commissioner and the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Jaipur.

According to the High Court, the sanctions, issued in 2017, were without legal validation and were made without due consideration. While hearing the case, justice Anand Sharma observed that the prosecution was nothing but an abuse of the legal process and caused undue harassment to the accused.

Advocate AK Pareek, representing the applicants, argued that the sanction and the sanction were completely illegal and arbitrary. The Labour Court's order clearly states that BSES Limited bears no responsibility in this matter. Despite being outside the scope of the law, he has been implicated, which is an abuse of the legal process.