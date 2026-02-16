ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan HC Judge Recuses From Hearing Appeals In Salman Khan Blackbuck Case

Jodhpur: Hearing on appeals in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving actor Salman Khan could not take place in the Rajasthan High Court on Monday after Justice Baljinder Singh Sandhu recused himself from the matter.

The court directed that the case file be placed before another bench. The Chief Justice will now decide which bench will hear the matter.

Advocate Mahipal Bishnoi said the appeals filed by the state government against Khan, as well as Khan’s transfer petition seeking a joint hearing of his appeal along with the state’s plea, were listed before Justice Sandhu. However, the judge declined to hear the matter, citing personal reasons as he had earlier been consulted in connection with the case.

Bishnoi said the matter will now be placed before the Chief Justice for further orders regarding listing before another bench. He added, earlier too, Farjand Ali had recused himself from hearing the case.