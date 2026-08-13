Rajasthan JJM Scam | Rajasthan HC Denies Bail To Ex-Minister Mahesh Joshi, Retd IAS Official Subodh Agarwal
The court has rejected bail to former Minister Mahesh Joshi in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam, reports Mahesh Pareek.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST|
Updated : August 13, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday refused to grant bail to more than half a dozen accused, including former Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mahesh Joshi and ex-IAS officer Subodh Agarwal in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.
Justice Chandra Prakash Shrimali had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments on the bail petitions on August 5. The accused are currently lodged in judicial custody.
Arguing for Joshi, Advocate Snehdeep said that the former minister was arrested nearly one and a half years after the FIR was registered in the case. He pointed out that while Joshi was in custody in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case between April and December 2025, the ACB made no attempt to take him into custody during that time.
Advocate Snehdeep further argued that Joshi was not a member of the bid evaluation committee or the finance committee to pass the tenders, and the bidding work was handled by administrative officials and "therefore should be granted bail."
Advocate Sudhir Jain, representing the department's then Superintending Engineer (SE) Mahendra Prakash Soni, argued that multiple FIRs had been registered based on the same set of facts. He noted that relief had previously been granted to the operators of the contracting firm and submitted before the court that the ACB had already filed a charge sheet, and since the trial would take a long time to conclude, his client should be released on bail.
Opposing the bail pleas, Additional Advocate General Rajesh Chaudhary and Advocate Aman Agarwal argued that as the minister in-charge, the accused was the head of the department and had colluded with other persons to issue tenders at inflated rates using forged documents and therefore should not be granted bail. After hearing both sides, the court dismissed the bail petitions.
In May, the ACB arrested Joshi in the alleged Rs 960 crore JJM scam and took him into custody from his residence in Jaipur. The case is linked to alleged irregularities in issuing the tenders to undertake JJM works. The two firms had allegedly secured JJM contracts by submitting fake experience certificates.
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