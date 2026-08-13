ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan JJM Scam | Rajasthan HC Denies Bail To Ex-Minister Mahesh Joshi, Retd IAS Official Subodh Agarwal

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday refused to grant bail to more than half a dozen accused, including former Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mahesh Joshi and ex-IAS officer Subodh Agarwal in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

Justice Chandra Prakash Shrimali had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments on the bail petitions on August 5. The accused are currently lodged in judicial custody.

Arguing for Joshi, Advocate Snehdeep said that the former minister was arrested nearly one and a half years after the FIR was registered in the case. He pointed out that while Joshi was in custody in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case between April and December 2025, the ACB made no attempt to take him into custody during that time.

Advocate Snehdeep further argued that Joshi was not a member of the bid evaluation committee or the finance committee to pass the tenders, and the bidding work was handled by administrative officials and "therefore should be granted bail."