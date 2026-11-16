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Rajasthan HC Bars Screening Of Sunny Deol-Starrer 'Surya: Ant Se Aarambh Tak' Without Censor Certificate

Representational image. ( IANS )

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has ruled that the film 'Surya: Ant Se Aarambh Tak', starring Sunny Deol, cannot be screened on any platform—including social media—until it has been granted a certificate under the Cinematograph Act.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sameer Jain, while hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), also issued a notice to the film's producer, seeking a response in the matter.

During the proceedings, advocate Priyanshi Katta, representing the petitioner, informed the court that the film 'Surya: Ant Se Aarambh Tak' is scheduled for release on November 20, but has already been uploaded to social media platforms on a pre-release basis. The petition asserts that the film defames medical practitioners and portrays them in a negative light. It argues that this could undermine the long-standing trust between doctors and patients, damage the social standing of medical professionals, and potentially incite violence against healthcare workers. The petition further objects to the film’s depiction of doctors as being driven by commissions rather than professional ethics.