Rajasthan HC Bans Junk Food In School Canteens, 50 Metres Outside Gates
The court directed setting up Food Safety Committees in schools, comprising representatives of parents, teachers, and students, within four weeks, reports Manoj Verma.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Jodhpur: Sale of junk food is prohibited in school canteens and within 50-metre radius of school gates in Rajasthan following a high court directive.
Citing concerns over health and overall development of children, the Rajasthan High Court took suo motu cognizance and issued notices to both the Central and state governments.
Justice Anup Kumar Dhand has ordered to constitute 'Food Safety Committees' in every school, comprising representatives from parents, teachers, and students, within four weeks.
The court has directed schools to strictly prohibit the sale of food items high in fat, sugar and salt, including carbonated drinks, chips, bakery products containing trans fats, and other junk food.
Justice Dhand emphasised the need for strict monitoring of mid-day meals and the provision of adequate nutrition in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. He also expressed concern over the increasing screen time among children.
The court expressed concern that while the nation is preparing Gen-Z, Gen-Alpha, and Gen-Beta to lead India in 2047 (marking 100 years of independence) and beyond, the foundational institutions meant to nurture them, particularly government schools in rural areas, continue to grapple with systemic shortcomings.
Media reports frequently highlight the plight of government schools—whether in urban, rural, or remote areas—that fail to provide the essential basic education, technology, and infrastructure required for children's development.
The current state of rural schools reveals a significant problem. It is a matter of concern when these educational institutions—where children from the most vulnerable sections of Gen-Alpha and Gen-Beta study—lack basic infrastructure, training, medical facilities, restrooms, and modern technology.
The court has directed the state and Central governments to submit action plans addressing the education-employment gap, the welfare of gig workers, social security, affordable hostel accommodation, digital detox programmes, and data privacy.
The high court also stressed the need to use technology and artificial intelligence in education while ensuring that these tools do not replace fundamental learning practices.
The court stressed the importance of handwriting, reading books, taking notes and written examinations as part of children’s basic learning. Directions were issued to fill vacant teaching posts in rural government schools and improve essential facilities, including smart classrooms, computers, internet connectivity, health check-ups, toilets, drinking water and sports facilities.
All District Collectors have been directed to conduct surprise inspections of rural schools and submit compliance reports to the court within eight weeks
To educate students on traffic rules, the court has also directed that 'traffic light labeling' be implemented in canteens and that full details regarding the products sold there be clearly displayed.
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