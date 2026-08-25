ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan HC Bans Junk Food In School Canteens, 50 Metres Outside Gates

Jodhpur: Sale of junk food is prohibited in school canteens and within 50-metre radius of school gates in Rajasthan following a high court directive.

Citing concerns over health and overall development of children, the Rajasthan High Court took suo motu cognizance and issued notices to both the Central and state governments.

Justice Anup Kumar Dhand has ordered to constitute 'Food Safety Committees' in every school, comprising representatives from parents, teachers, and students, within four weeks.

The court has directed schools to strictly prohibit the sale of food items high in fat, sugar and salt, including carbonated drinks, chips, bakery products containing trans fats, and other junk food.

Justice Dhand emphasised the need for strict monitoring of mid-day meals and the provision of adequate nutrition in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. He also expressed concern over the increasing screen time among children.

The court expressed concern that while the nation is preparing Gen-Z, Gen-Alpha, and Gen-Beta to lead India in 2047 (marking 100 years of independence) and beyond, the foundational institutions meant to nurture them, particularly government schools in rural areas, continue to grapple with systemic shortcomings.

Media reports frequently highlight the plight of government schools—whether in urban, rural, or remote areas—that fail to provide the essential basic education, technology, and infrastructure required for children's development.