Rajasthan Govt Suspends 4 More Staff Including Doctors Over Kota Hospital Maternal Deaths Case
The Rajasthan government ordered disciplinary action, fresh SOPs and stricter monitoring after maternal deaths and treatment lapses surfaced in Kota hospitals.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
Jaipur/Kota: The Rajasthan government has suspended two more doctors and two nursing staff members in connection with the deaths and deteriorating health of women patients at the New Medical College Hospital in Kota.
Show-cause notices have also been issued to the superintendents of JK Lone Hospital and New Medical College Hospital. Principal Secretary of the Medical & Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education Departments, Gayatri Rathore, reached Kota on Monday evening to review the entire matter. She continued assessing various aspects of the case throughout Tuesday.
After the review, serious lapses in treatment and supervision were found. This led to the immediate suspension of Dr Badri Lal, Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at New Medical College, Kota, and Associate Professor Dr Khushboo Meena. In addition, Nursing Officer Pinky Khinchi of JK Lone Hospital and Nursing Officer Meenakshi Meena of New Medical College Hospital have also been suspended with immediate effect.
Taking serious note of negligence in administrative and supervisory responsibilities, show-cause notices were issued to JK Lone Hospital Superintendent Dr Nirmala Sharma and New Medical College Hospital Superintendent Dr Ashutosh Sharma. Disciplinary action will also be initiated against them if their responses are found unsatisfactory, officials said.
'Issue SOP Within Two Days'
Principal Secretary Rathore also reviewed the hospital arrangements and directed the Principal of New Medical College, Kota, to issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) within the next two days covering hospital procedures, blood transfusion, patient treatment records and related protocols, based on recommendations from specialist doctors. She also instructed that strict compliance with the SOPs be ensured once they are implemented.
She said that all doctors and nursing staff should be trained to work in accordance with the SOPs. Patients should receive treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors. Clear instructions were issued to ensure strict adherence to treatment protocols in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Operation Theatres and emergency units.
There should be no negligence in infection control, regular sterilisation, post-operative monitoring, and the medicine distribution system, she added.
Accountability Being Fixed
Rathore said the state government is fully sensitive towards patient safety and quality healthcare services. To prevent the recurrence of such incidents, accountability is being established in hospitals, and the institution in charge and the unit heads' responsibilities will be clearly defined.
She also directed all medical superintendents to conduct night inspections of hospitals regularly to monitor arrangements. Hospital records should be maintained systematically and in accordance with guidelines.
Notes regarding treatment, medicines and blood transfusions given to patients should also be written strictly as per protocol, she said.
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