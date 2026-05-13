ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Govt Suspends 4 More Staff Including Doctors Over Kota Hospital Maternal Deaths Case

Jaipur/Kota: The Rajasthan government has suspended two more doctors and two nursing staff members in connection with the deaths and deteriorating health of women patients at the New Medical College Hospital in Kota.

Show-cause notices have also been issued to the superintendents of JK Lone Hospital and New Medical College Hospital. Principal Secretary of the Medical & Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education Departments, Gayatri Rathore, reached Kota on Monday evening to review the entire matter. She continued assessing various aspects of the case throughout Tuesday.

After the review, serious lapses in treatment and supervision were found. This led to the immediate suspension of Dr Badri Lal, Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at New Medical College, Kota, and Associate Professor Dr Khushboo Meena. In addition, Nursing Officer Pinky Khinchi of JK Lone Hospital and Nursing Officer Meenakshi Meena of New Medical College Hospital have also been suspended with immediate effect.

Taking serious note of negligence in administrative and supervisory responsibilities, show-cause notices were issued to JK Lone Hospital Superintendent Dr Nirmala Sharma and New Medical College Hospital Superintendent Dr Ashutosh Sharma. Disciplinary action will also be initiated against them if their responses are found unsatisfactory, officials said.

'Issue SOP Within Two Days'

Principal Secretary Rathore also reviewed the hospital arrangements and directed the Principal of New Medical College, Kota, to issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) within the next two days covering hospital procedures, blood transfusion, patient treatment records and related protocols, based on recommendations from specialist doctors. She also instructed that strict compliance with the SOPs be ensured once they are implemented.