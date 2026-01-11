ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Govt Partners With NGO To Teach Child Rights, Safety In Schools: Everything To Know

Rajasthan Govt Partners With NGO To Teach Child Rights, Safety In Schools: Everything To Know ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Amid the rising incidents of sexual violence against students on government school premises, the Rajasthan government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Resource Institute for Human Rights (RIHR) to enhance child safety and mental health awareness in schools.

RIHR Program Manager Lata Singh told ETV Bharat that the MoU was a significant step under the 'Nirbhay Ek Pahal' project towards the mental, social, and legal empowerment of children studying in government schools. “This project will be implemented for five years in phases in 1,084 government schools in Jaipur district,” she says.

Lata says that under the programme, children will be taught which touch is safe and which is unsafe. “Children will be made aware of mental health issues so they can understand their emotions and talk openly in situations of stress, fear, or pressure. They will also be taught who to approach and how to seek help in any uncomfortable situation,” she adds.

The RIHR programme manager believes that violence against children can be prevented not only through laws and punishment but also through awareness and education. “Teachers will also be trained to identify children’s problems and take timely, appropriate steps,” she says.

These modules will be implemented Students from classes 1 to 12 will learn about child rights, mental health, and counselling services. An expert RIHR team will conduct workshops in schools. Students will be informed about the POCSO Act. Legal support through group and individual counselling will be provided. Efforts will be made to re-enrol children who have dropped out. Workshops will involve children, parents, and teachers to create a safe environment.

The government aims for every child to know their rights, be aware of safety, and have the courage to speak out against exploitation. This initiative will strengthen safety and empower children mentally for a safer future.

‘Beware of social and digital dangers’

Lata says that when children face various social and digital dangers at a young age, a proper understanding of “good touch and bad touch” gives them confidence and a sense of security.

“Through structured sessions in schools, children will learn to recognise bodily boundaries and be encouraged to speak out against inappropriate behaviour,” she says. “An important part of the programme is raising awareness about the negative effects of social media. Experts will explain safe online behaviour, time management, and digital balance in simple language.”