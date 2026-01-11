Rajasthan Govt Partners With NGO To Teach Child Rights, Safety In Schools: Everything To Know
Children will be taught 'good touch-bad touch' and made aware of mental health issues so they can understand their emotions and talk openly.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Jaipur: Amid the rising incidents of sexual violence against students on government school premises, the Rajasthan government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Resource Institute for Human Rights (RIHR) to enhance child safety and mental health awareness in schools.
RIHR Program Manager Lata Singh told ETV Bharat that the MoU was a significant step under the 'Nirbhay Ek Pahal' project towards the mental, social, and legal empowerment of children studying in government schools. “This project will be implemented for five years in phases in 1,084 government schools in Jaipur district,” she says.
Lata says that under the programme, children will be taught which touch is safe and which is unsafe. “Children will be made aware of mental health issues so they can understand their emotions and talk openly in situations of stress, fear, or pressure. They will also be taught who to approach and how to seek help in any uncomfortable situation,” she adds.
The RIHR programme manager believes that violence against children can be prevented not only through laws and punishment but also through awareness and education. “Teachers will also be trained to identify children’s problems and take timely, appropriate steps,” she says.
These modules will be implemented
- Students from classes 1 to 12 will learn about child rights, mental health, and counselling services.
- An expert RIHR team will conduct workshops in schools.
- Students will be informed about the POCSO Act.
- Legal support through group and individual counselling will be provided.
- Efforts will be made to re-enrol children who have dropped out.
- Workshops will involve children, parents, and teachers to create a safe environment.
The government aims for every child to know their rights, be aware of safety, and have the courage to speak out against exploitation. This initiative will strengthen safety and empower children mentally for a safer future.
‘Beware of social and digital dangers’
Lata says that when children face various social and digital dangers at a young age, a proper understanding of “good touch and bad touch” gives them confidence and a sense of security.
“Through structured sessions in schools, children will learn to recognise bodily boundaries and be encouraged to speak out against inappropriate behaviour,” she says. “An important part of the programme is raising awareness about the negative effects of social media. Experts will explain safe online behaviour, time management, and digital balance in simple language.”
The RIHR emphasises open discussion of incidents of molestation, violence, or other abuse against children in schools as an objective of this initiative.
“Often, children cannot share their experiences due to fear, shame, or confusion. This program will offer counselling services, trustworthy communication channels, and referral services, allowing children to express problems without fear,” says Lata.
Programme to be implemented in phases
- Stress management, emotional understanding, and the ability to seek support will aid their personality development.
- Community efforts will identify and reconnect out-of-school children with education.
- The programme will roll out in three phases from 2026 to 2031, reaching first 192, then 238, and finally all 1,084 government schools in Jaipur. Similar programmes will follow in other cities.”
Shocking Statistics
Social worker Vijay Goyal expressed concern about sexual violence against schoolchildren in Rajasthan, saying that such incidents have tarnished the state's education system and raised serious questions about children's safety in schools, which should be safe havens.
He claims that more than 80 sexual violence cases against children in government schools have surfaced in Rajasthan in the last five years. Many of these cases happened on school premises, which Goyal says indicates “serious systemic failure."
“School children lack sufficient knowledge of the law and their rights, making them vulnerable to exploitation and at times leading them onto a path of crime due to lack of awareness,” he claims.
According to him, about 2,800 child rape cases and around 1,100 child abduction cases were reported in the state between 2019 and 2024.
“There is an urgent need for awareness programmes in schools about child rights, protection against sexual abuse, and legal information to ensure a safe, informed environment for children,” he says.
