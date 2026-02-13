ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Govt Gives Assurance No Khejri Tree Will Be Cut Illegally; Khejri Bachao Andolan Called Off

Bikaner: The over 10-day-long Khejri Bachao Andolan in Bikaner has been called off after the Rajasthan government assured protestors that no khejri tree would be felled until a special law for its protection is enacted. The khejri tree is Rajasthan's state tree and a symbol of faith for the Bishnoi community. The indefinite sit-in (mahapadav), which began on February 2, was called off on Thursday night after state minister K K Vishnoi reached Bikaner and assured the protestors.

The protesters celebrated their victory, though they clarified that it was only a "postponement" and that they would continue to monitor the government until a law was enacted.

Late Thursday night, state minister K K Vishnoi, Chairman of the Animal Welfare Board Jaswant Singh Bishnoi, MLA Baba Ram Bishnoi, and former MLA and State BJP Vice President Biharilal Bishnoi arrived at the mahapadav site and first held discussions with the saints and members of the environment committee, before arriving on stage.

The officials then handed over to the saints a letter from the Revenue Department's Administrative Secretary directing all district collectors of the state to ban Khejri tree felling before the enactment of a law in the Assembly. Following this, the saints and members of the environment committee unanimously announced from the stage that the protest had been suspended.

Speaking to the reporters, K K Vishnoi said the revenue department has directed all district collectors to ensure that not a single khejri tree is cut illegally until the proposed law comes into force. Vishnoi said the government is preparing to introduce legislation in the current Assembly session and that all legal aspects are being examined. He said discussions with saints and environmentalists would continue and that the chief minister has given full assurance on the issue.