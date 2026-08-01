ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Govt Assures 'Talks On Student Polls And No Cases Against NSUI Protesters' As Jaipur Water Tank Agitation Ends

Protesting NSUI students end their 40-hour water tank agitation in Jaipur. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: A high-voltage standoff over the restoration of students' union elections in Jaipur ended late Friday night after the administration reached an agreement with National Students' Union of India (NSUI) student leaders who had climbed atop a water tank as part of their protest over various demands. Following the agreement, the students were brought down safely. The administration assured the student delegation that it would facilitate meetings with the Deputy Chief Minister and later Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. It also promised that no cases would be registered against the protesting student leaders. The NSUI protest demanding the restoration of student union elections concluded after negotiations with students who had remained atop the water tank for nearly 40 hours. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, MLA Rafiq Khan, and other public representatives reached the protest site to hold talks with the students. After being informed about the agreement reached with the government, student leader Vijaypal Kudi said they decided to end the protest following an appeal by Tikaram Jully. However, he warned that if no concrete decision is taken within seven days, the students will resume their agitation. Key Points Of The Agreement A 10-member student delegation will meet the Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister to present their demand for restoring students' union elections and discuss other student issues.

The delegation is also scheduled to meet Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday to discuss the resumption of students' union elections and related concerns.

No criminal cases will be registered against the students who staged the protest by climbing the water tank.