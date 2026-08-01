Rajasthan Govt Assures 'Talks On Student Polls And No Cases Against NSUI Protesters' As Jaipur Water Tank Agitation Ends
NSUI ended its 40-hour protest in Jaipur after the state government promised to restore students' union elections and drop all cases against protesters.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
Jaipur: A high-voltage standoff over the restoration of students' union elections in Jaipur ended late Friday night after the administration reached an agreement with National Students' Union of India (NSUI) student leaders who had climbed atop a water tank as part of their protest over various demands. Following the agreement, the students were brought down safely.
The administration assured the student delegation that it would facilitate meetings with the Deputy Chief Minister and later Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. It also promised that no cases would be registered against the protesting student leaders.
The NSUI protest demanding the restoration of student union elections concluded after negotiations with students who had remained atop the water tank for nearly 40 hours. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, MLA Rafiq Khan, and other public representatives reached the protest site to hold talks with the students.
After being informed about the agreement reached with the government, student leader Vijaypal Kudi said they decided to end the protest following an appeal by Tikaram Jully. However, he warned that if no concrete decision is taken within seven days, the students will resume their agitation.
Key Points Of The Agreement
- A 10-member student delegation will meet the Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister to present their demand for restoring students' union elections and discuss other student issues.
- The delegation is also scheduled to meet Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday to discuss the resumption of students' union elections and related concerns.
- No criminal cases will be registered against the students who staged the protest by climbing the water tank.
LoP Tikaram Jully said NSUI workers had been protesting for several days over the demand to restore students' union elections. Some student leaders had climbed the water tank and launched an indefinite hunger strike. Following discussions, the students agreed to come down and end their fast.
Jully said the government has assured that the students' demands would be considered seriously. He added that young people across the country are increasingly getting vocal about their issues and that in a democracy, their voices should be heard rather than suppressed.
The primary demand is restoration of students' union elections, he reiterated.
Referring to the alleged police baton charge on students in Delhi, Jully also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take action against Union Home Minister over the incident.
Accusing the Rajasthan government of misleading students, Jully said, "BJP is falsely claiming that the previous Congress government had abolished students' union elections. These elections were being conducted during the Congress government and were only postponed and not cancelled altogether in its final year because Assembly elections were due."
He added that if BJP believes Congress ended the elections, it could now restore them and take the credit. According to Jully, the BJP is creating confusion among students by misrepresenting the facts.
Earlier in the day, several NSUI workers had also attempted to block Tonk Road during the protest, prompting police intervention and the detention of several protesters. With the protest now ending after the agreement, attention has shifted to the upcoming meetings with the Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister, which are expected to determine the future of students' union elections in Rajasthan.
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