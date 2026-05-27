Freedom Of Expression Does Not Imply That One Is At Liberty To Say Anything: Rajasthan Governor
The Governor expressed concern over the increasingly acrimonious language in the current political and social discourse.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 9:18 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde said on Wednesday that freedom of expression does not imply that one is at liberty to say anything one pleases.
According to him, the framers of the Constitution, specifically Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly, held profound faith in the loftiness of Indian culture and civilisation. Consequently, they deemed it unnecessary to explicitly enshrine within the Constitution a stipulation that people must refrain from using abusive language, he said.
The Governor was addressing the third convocation ceremony of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University in Jaipur. Nowadays, claims are made that the Constitution itself is under threat, whereas, in reality, offending anyone through one's words stands in violation of both Indian cultural ethos and constitutional propriety, he said.
The ceremony was attended by Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa, Vice-Chancellor Dr Nishtha Jaswal, and members of the university administration and a large number of students.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Bagde stated that within the Indian tradition, a convocation ceremony is regarded not merely as an occasion marking the completion of one's education, but rather as a celebration dedicated to the inculcation of core life values.
Citing the 'Taittiriya Upanishad', he noted that under the 'Gurukul' tradition, upon the completion of a student's education, the Guru would impart a final message to the disciple emphasising the virtues of truth, righteousness and humility. He remarked that today's convocation ceremony serves as a continuation of that very tradition.
While paying tribute to the architect of the Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Governor cited a statement he delivered in the Bombay Legislative Assembly in 1938, in which he asserted: "I want all people to be Indians first, Indians last, and nothing but Indians." The Governor stated that the fundamental ethos of legal education should also be this—that the nation is paramount, while caste, class, or community come second.
Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal observed that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was not merely the architect of the Constitution or a legal expert. He was, in fact, a distinguished economist, psychologist, author, and thinker of multidimensional calibre.
He highlighted that Ambedkar's writings on economics contained scathing critiques of the policies implemented under British rule—critiques so sharp that, initially, the authorities even refused to confer a degree upon him.
On the occasion, degrees were conferred upon 25,258 students, including 16,748 boys and 8,510 girls. Vice-Chancellor Nishtha Jaswal announced that nine students were awarded gold medals during the ceremony, seven of whom were female students.
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