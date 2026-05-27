ETV Bharat / state

Freedom Of Expression Does Not Imply That One Is At Liberty To Say Anything: Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde said on Wednesday that freedom of expression does not imply that one is at liberty to say anything one pleases.

According to him, the framers of the Constitution, specifically Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly, held profound faith in the loftiness of Indian culture and civilisation. Consequently, they deemed it unnecessary to explicitly enshrine within the Constitution a stipulation that people must refrain from using abusive language, he said.

The Governor was addressing the third convocation ceremony of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University in Jaipur. Nowadays, claims are made that the Constitution itself is under threat, whereas, in reality, offending anyone through one's words stands in violation of both Indian cultural ethos and constitutional propriety, he said.

The ceremony was attended by Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa, Vice-Chancellor Dr Nishtha Jaswal, and members of the university administration and a large number of students.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Bagde stated that within the Indian tradition, a convocation ceremony is regarded not merely as an occasion marking the completion of one's education, but rather as a celebration dedicated to the inculcation of core life values.