ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Governor And LS Speaker Om Birla Reduce Size Of Their Convoys

Kota/Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade's convoy has been significantly reduced, following directives from the central government and state-level austerity measures.



The Governor urged people to turn fuel conservation into a mass movement while stressing the need to minimize the use of private vehicles and adopt public transport. Bagade, taking the initiative, did not use several vehicles in his convoy during his journey from Lok Bhavan to the airport on Thursday.

He asked his staff not to use the pilot car, ambulance, fire tender, and other additional vehicles in his motorcade. The Raj Bhavan administration has also issued a formal order in this regard, clearly stating that only a limited number of vehicles should be used during the Governor's official visits, as and when needed.