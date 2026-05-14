Rajasthan Governor And LS Speaker Om Birla Reduce Size Of Their Convoys
Governor Haribhau Bagade urged people to minimise the use of private vehicles and turn fuel conservation into a mass movement.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Kota/Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade's convoy has been significantly reduced, following directives from the central government and state-level austerity measures.
The Governor urged people to turn fuel conservation into a mass movement while stressing the need to minimize the use of private vehicles and adopt public transport. Bagade, taking the initiative, did not use several vehicles in his convoy during his journey from Lok Bhavan to the airport on Thursday.
He asked his staff not to use the pilot car, ambulance, fire tender, and other additional vehicles in his motorcade. The Raj Bhavan administration has also issued a formal order in this regard, clearly stating that only a limited number of vehicles should be used during the Governor's official visits, as and when needed.
Bagade said fuel conservation is not only economically essential but also crucial for environmental protection. He urged government departments and officials to use vehicles only when needed and avoid unnecessary fuel consumption. The Governor also indicated that simplicity and resource-efficient use would be encouraged in future government programmes and travels.
Similarly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reduced the size of his motorcade significantly. Birla is in Kota for the last two days and could be seen travelling within the city in a motorcade of just two vehicles. Previously, his motorcade consisted of around 10 vehicles, but now it has been reduced to just two. According to information received from Birla's office, in addition to the escort vehicle, the convoy also included an ambulance and a fire tender.
Birla has been provided Z category security with CRPF commandos entrusted with the task of guarding him. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the countrymen to conserve fuel and use resources judiciously. Following this, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and several ministers in the Rajasthan government have decided to reduce the number of vehicles in their convoys.
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