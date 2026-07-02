Rajasthan Govt Seeks Help From Spain To Save Over 1 Lakh Olive Trees
Olive gardens were set up 18 years ago under an ambitious project aimed at transforming the desert landscape while changing the fortunes of the farmers.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has reached out to Spain to save its olive gardens that were planted 18 years ago under an ambitious project aimed at transforming the desert landscape into a green zone while changing the fortunes of the farmers. Vagaries of weather and paucity of irrigation resources are threatening to tear apart the olive cultivation project.
Olive saplings were planted in seven gardens with the help of Israeli technology. The plants have grown into trees, but their leaves have been off, and their yield is on the decline.
Seeing the survival of the project being threatened, the Agriculture Department has appealed to Spain, the world's largest olive producer, to save it. A total 1.12 lakh olive saplings were planted in seven olive gardens across 182 hectares by the state-owned company, Rajasthan Olive Cultivation Limited (ROCL). Sources said the climatic conditions in the state have led to a decline in olive production in the last few years.
Agriculture Commissioner Naresh Kumar Goyal has now written a letter to the Indian Ambassador in Spain to seek the European country’s help.
Olive farming was started in Rajasthan in 2008-09 by bringing saplings from Israel. Goyal says that the ROCL was established in Bassi to promote olive cultivation in the state and saplings were planted across 182 hectares at seven locations in Sri Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Didwana-Kuchaman, Alwar, Jalore and Jaipur districts.
Farmers were also encouraged to plant olive trees across more than 1,000 hectares in four districts. “To date, approximately 197 quintals of high-quality olive oil have been produced, and state-of-the-art machinery has also been installed in Lunkaransar in Bikaner,” he disclosed.
Climate change is believed to be the main reason behind the rapid decline in the yields over the last three to four years. Sources said that other factors have also impacted olive production.
They said that efforts are on to understand the exact underlying cause for the fall in production. Meanwhile a decision has been taken to seek help at the international level and since Spain is a large-scale producer, a letter has been written to the Indian Ambassador in Madrid with the request that some experts from there visit and investigate the underlying problem.
Goyal said, “The olive trees planted in Rajasthan are not bearing fruit. The flowers fall off, causing losses.”
He added that the government’s focus has been on products that can be made from olives. Olive tea is quite popular while soap and chocolate are also being made. Even olive honey is being produced. He informed that olive leaves also sell for very high prices and farmers are being made aware of the importance of selling these leaves.
The Agriculture Commissioner stated that the government is concerned about the problems faced by olive farmers. He said the goal is to ensure that the farmers get adequate remuneration.
Meanwhile, the Department is cultivating around 300,000 fresh olive saplings ahead of the monsoon that have a demand in other areas including Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states. Some of these saplings will also be sent to Nepal.
Saving the 1.12 lakh olive trees amid changing climatic conditions and falling groundwater levels is a major challenge for the Department. It is being felt that if Spanish experts succeed in restoring flowering and fruiting in these trees, it will not only revitalize olive farming in Rajasthan but also write a new chapter in the history of dry-land farming in the country.
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