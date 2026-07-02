ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Govt Seeks Help From Spain To Save Over 1 Lakh Olive Trees

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has reached out to Spain to save its olive gardens that were planted 18 years ago under an ambitious project aimed at transforming the desert landscape into a green zone while changing the fortunes of the farmers. Vagaries of weather and paucity of irrigation resources are threatening to tear apart the olive cultivation project.

Olive saplings were planted in seven gardens with the help of Israeli technology. The plants have grown into trees, but their leaves have been off, and their yield is on the decline.

Seeing the survival of the project being threatened, the Agriculture Department has appealed to Spain, the world's largest olive producer, to save it. A total 1.12 lakh olive saplings were planted in seven olive gardens across 182 hectares by the state-owned company, Rajasthan Olive Cultivation Limited (ROCL). Sources said the climatic conditions in the state have led to a decline in olive production in the last few years.

Agriculture Commissioner Naresh Kumar Goyal has now written a letter to the Indian Ambassador in Spain to seek the European country’s help.

Olive farming was started in Rajasthan in 2008-09 by bringing saplings from Israel. Goyal says that the ROCL was established in Bassi to promote olive cultivation in the state and saplings were planted across 182 hectares at seven locations in Sri Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Didwana-Kuchaman, Alwar, Jalore and Jaipur districts.

Farmers were also encouraged to plant olive trees across more than 1,000 hectares in four districts. “To date, approximately 197 quintals of high-quality olive oil have been produced, and state-of-the-art machinery has also been installed in Lunkaransar in Bikaner,” he disclosed.

Climate change is believed to be the main reason behind the rapid decline in the yields over the last three to four years. Sources said that other factors have also impacted olive production.